Hidden On The Quiet Side Of Maine's White Mountains Is A Small Town That's A Year-Round Outdoor Paradise

Spring, also known as mud season, is the perfect time to explore some of Bethel's indoor activities. Historians will enjoy the Museums of the Bethel Historical Society, which has a variety of exhibits showcasing the history of Western Maine. This includes a glimpse into the Dr. Moses Mason House, which was built in the federal style. Geology buffs will appreciate the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum, which showcases the region's geological finds, as well as several meteorites and five of the largest pieces of the moon that humanity currently possesses.

Lush and green, Bethel flourishes in the summer, especially if your activities involve water. Whether you're aching for a refreshing plunge into a hidden swimming hole or kayaking down the Androscoggin river with Bethel Outdoor Adventure, just getting your feet wet is not an option. A local favorite is Frenchman's Hole, about 20 minutes from Bethel in Newry, which is a swimming area that's been carved out by a stream. There are several cliffs to jump from, ropes to climb back up, and even a few natural water slides. Just be prepared for some icy water.

There are also tons of hiking trails. Mount Will, which is about 15 minutes away, has stunning views of the Androscoggin River Valley up the Mount Will Trail. This loop is just over three miles long and is perfect for intermediate hikers. If you want to drive about five minutes further, Grafton Notch State Park has some of the most rugged, incredible hikes along the Appalachian Trail.