Hidden On The Quiet Side Of Maine's White Mountains Is A Small Town That's A Year-Round Outdoor Paradise
Year-round, Bethel is a special place to visit. Known for its quiet, New England feel, this town in Maine is full of unique charms, from the Lovejoy-covered bridge to the museums and seasonal activities. Visitors lose all sense of time exploring the beautiful alpine-covered forests and the tranquil streams. Nestled in the White Mountains, Bethel is on the map for being one of the most charming towns for road tripping across the U.S.
Portland International Jetport (PWM) in Maine is the closest airport to Bethel. If you're booking a flight, be careful not to mix it up with the similarly named Portland International Airport (PDX) in Oregon, although that one is also worth checking out — it's one of the most beautiful airports in America and a tourist attraction for architecture lovers. Depending on your home base, you may need to fly into Boston and take a connecting flight up to PWM. From there, it takes about an hour and a half to drive to Bethel, where you'll find that this quiet town that embraces the outdoors, no matter the season, is well worth the journey.
Bethel in spring and summer
Spring, also known as mud season, is the perfect time to explore some of Bethel's indoor activities. Historians will enjoy the Museums of the Bethel Historical Society, which has a variety of exhibits showcasing the history of Western Maine. This includes a glimpse into the Dr. Moses Mason House, which was built in the federal style. Geology buffs will appreciate the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum, which showcases the region's geological finds, as well as several meteorites and five of the largest pieces of the moon that humanity currently possesses.
Lush and green, Bethel flourishes in the summer, especially if your activities involve water. Whether you're aching for a refreshing plunge into a hidden swimming hole or kayaking down the Androscoggin river with Bethel Outdoor Adventure, just getting your feet wet is not an option. A local favorite is Frenchman's Hole, about 20 minutes from Bethel in Newry, which is a swimming area that's been carved out by a stream. There are several cliffs to jump from, ropes to climb back up, and even a few natural water slides. Just be prepared for some icy water.
There are also tons of hiking trails. Mount Will, which is about 15 minutes away, has stunning views of the Androscoggin River Valley up the Mount Will Trail. This loop is just over three miles long and is perfect for intermediate hikers. If you want to drive about five minutes further, Grafton Notch State Park has some of the most rugged, incredible hikes along the Appalachian Trail.
Bethel in fall and winter
Once the temperatures drop, Bethel transforms with the fall foliage. Mount Will is open year-round, so those same hikes are the perfect place to see some autumn colors. Route 2 going west out of Bethel is a gorgeous scenic drive that follows the Androscoggin River. But for a unique view of Bethel, the Sunday River valley, and the Mahoosuc Range (the northern tip of the White Mountains), ride the Chondola up the North Peak at the Sunday River Resort, where you'll find a shop selling ice cream and drinks that operates Thursdays through Sundays.
In the winter, it's all downhill from there! Downhill skiing is huge since Bethel is sandwiched between two great ski mountains: Sunday River Resort (which offers golf during the warm months at the Sunday River Golf Club) and the Mount Abram Ski Area (great for mountain biking in summer). Bethel is also famous for Nordic skiing, featuring over 23 miles of groomed trails for all experience levels. Most of the trails in the Bethel Village Trail System are closed to dogs, but for those with snow-happy paws in tow, dogs are welcome on the Dog Days trail. These trails are also snowshoe and fatbike friendly, with rentals available.
No matter when you go, Bethel is a paradise year-round. With so many outdoorsy things to do, this is the perfect place for adventurers of all experience levels to get out there and enjoy nature. From the stunning views and adventurous heights to the charming downtown, every season has its merits.