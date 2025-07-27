Las Vegas' Underrated Casino Resort Offers A More Affordable Family-Friendly Experience With Nonstop Fun
When planning a Vegas vacation, there are plenty of hotels and resorts to choose from for an overnight stay. From elegant casino retreats with private terraces in the heart of the city, like the Cosmopolitan, to all-suite hotels with world-class restaurants, a luxury spa, and easy access to the Sphere, such as The Venetian, Sin City sparkles with an array of accommodation gems that cater to different travel styles and desires.
If you're looking for a family-friendly casino resort in Las Vegas, Circus Circus is your best bet. Gleaming with nostalgic coin-operated slot machines, high-flying circus performances, and an action-packed arcade, the iconic hotel and casino is a neon-lit playground for all ages. Plus, it's friendlier on your wallet than the glitzy, high-rolling resorts that comprise The Strip. A carnival of live entertainment, restaurants, and affordable rooms, Circus Circus is an underrated destination nestled in the "most fun city in America" that has a little bit of everything for everyone.
Step right up to a carnival of entertainment at Circus Circus
Located about 4 miles north of Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), Circus Circus glitters in the heart of Las Vegas Boulevard, also known as The Strip. After taking advantage of the hotel's onsite parking — which is free for all guests and visitors — stroll through the old-school casino to the check-in lobby. Book a comfortably appointed Manor Motor Lodge room, starting at $25 a night, or elevate your stay with a spacious suite in the Skyrise Tower, starting at $100 a night, for a relaxing retreat high above The Strip.
On the ground level, you'll find a paradise of amenities like The Midway, which features over 200 thrill-packed arcade games for the whole family, and the Slots-A-Fun casino, an adult arcade filled with retro slot machines. Adrenaline junkies can have a blast on the Canyon Blaster — a twisty roller coaster that speeds up to 55 mph through the hotel's indoor amusement park, the Adventuredome — or explore great heights in The Sling Shot ride, which launches riders up to the top of Circus Circus before making a thrilling drop back down.
Arguably the resort's most famous attraction is its free circus acts. Held daily in the center of The Midway, witness high-flying trapeze artists, expert jugglers, and graceful aerial dancers showcase their most agile tricks with the greatest of ease.
Dining delights at Circus Circus
Though Las Vegas offers a world of entertainment and dining, you could easily spend an entire day inside Circus Circus. In addition to its comfortable rooms and thrill-filled attractions, there are plenty of restaurants to explore.
For a classic Vegas-style buffet experience, pile up your plate at the Circus Buffet, open from brunch through dinner. Alternatively, if you prefer a slice of Italy, the Pizzeria offers fresh-baked pizzas and calzones for casual bites. For something more upscale, make a reservation at The Steakhouse. Renowned for its premium prime cuts and dry-aged Midwestern beef, the restaurant delivers a top-notch dining experience in the whimsical heart of Circus Circus.
To quench your thirst, hit the hotel bars. The West Bar pours cocktails 24 hours a day, with plenty of TVs to catch the latest sporting events. Meanwhile, the pair of Big Chill bars serve delicious frozen beverages and bottled beers, allowing you to wander the hotel with a drink in your hand and your eye on the prize. For an affordable family vacation in Vegas, join the fun at Circus Circus.