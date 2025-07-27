One Of Nashville's Best Neighborhoods Is A Tennessee Riverside Village With Beaches And Small-Town Charm

It was largely built as a company town, a quiet, leafy place to house employees of a gunpowder factory, but today, Old Hickory, Tennessee, is a charming suburb in the Nashville metropolitan area steeped in history. As it's only 10 minutes by car from the art and nightlife of downtown Nashville, the bright lights, country music venues, and dancing boots are not far away. Yet Old Hickory provides a breath of fresh air as well as nostalgic streets and quaint wooden houses. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. renamed the town after the seventh U.S. President and former town local Andrew Jackson, whose nickname was "Old Hickory." (Jackson was born in the Carolinas but began his political and military career in Tennessee.) The ex-president's grand cotton plantation, which he purchased in 1804, still stands in the village today and operates as a museum.

The town is situated cosily at an S-bend of the Cumberland River, with a large estuary-like body of water, known as Old Hickory Lake, opening out to the east. Its calm setting and proximity to the water draws in visitors and prospective residents alike. Old Hickory's historic center is walkable and known simply as the Village. It's a perfect showcase of factory workers' homes from the early 20th century.