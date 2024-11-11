Hidden Along Tennessee's Cumberland River Is A Historic Town Full Of Charming Storybook Streets
Tennessee is an ideal vacation destination, known for its musical heritage, vibrant cultural cities, charming small towns, and stunning natural beauty. Music lovers will enjoy Nashville, with its deep ties to country music, and Memphis, home of Elvis Presley and the blues. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park offers a haven for wildlife spotting and hiking. But it's Tennessee's small towns that capture its heart and soul, full of live music, historic streets, and holiday magic. One under-the-radar gem is Granville, a town perfect for those wanting to unwind and embrace a slower pace of life. Known as the birthplace of the father of former Vice President Al Gore, this historic town is filled with charm and makes a perfect pit stop along an unbelievably scenic Southern road trip.
Granville's early prosperity was tied to its location on the Cumberland River, thriving as a riverboat town until the 1920s, followed by a period of agricultural prosperity. The construction of the Cordell Hull Dam in the 1970s left it more isolated, leading to a population decline. Today, Granville — nicknamed "Tennessee's Mayberry Town" after the fictional town on the Andy Griffith Show in the 60s — is an up-and-coming travel destination, still underrated and relatively unchanged from its heyday. Less than a two-hour drive from Nashville, it's an ideal day trip for families looking to step back in time and stroll through storybook streets. The entire Granville experience is community-driven, with local volunteers working to preserve its rich history for future generations to enjoy.
Experience nostalgia and small-town charm at Granville's General Store
No visit to Granville would be complete without a stop at T.B. Sutton General Store, the town's central hub, which was recognized by Country Living as one of America's Most Charming General Stores. Open Wednesday through Saturday, the two-story building combines dining, entertainment, and shopping. Saturday nights are dedicated to bluegrass music, where you can enjoy local cuisine while listening to live music at the Sutton Ole Time Music Hour. The show's manager, Sam Stout, told Tennessee Home & Farm, "The acoustics are wonderful in there. Old-time bluegrass music and the old store really go hand in hand." Tickets for the weekly event can be booked online.
The store also has a vintage-style corner where you can pick up handmade gifts and Southern-themed knick-knacks, as well as historic memorabilia. It's a go-to spot for local dining, serving breakfast, lunch, sweet treats, and snacks. The T.B. Sutton General Store is also the starting point for a historic tour through town. For just $7 per adult or $5 per child, you can explore Granville's notable sites, all within walking distance. Along the way, you'll find the Antique Car Museum, which showcases vintage cars and memorabilia and hosts car shows, and Pioneer Village where historic exhibits and demonstrations bring the past to life. Other attractions include the Granville Whiskey Decanter Museum, Farm To Table Museum, and Mayberry and I Love Lucy Museum.
Celebrate the seasons with in Granville's Festivals
If there's one thing Granville excels at, it's hosting festivals and celebrations. The town's annual events make it a wonderful destination to visit year-round. In April, Granville holds its Mayberry And I Love Lucy Festival, dedicating two days to the iconic 1960s shows "The Andy Griffith Show" and "I Love Lucy." The weekend features appearances by Griffith family members, tribute acts, musical entertainment, a Mayberry Cruise-In with vintage automobiles, and much more. Heritage Day in May brings the local history to life with events celebrating the community's cultural legacy, from quilting to farming, with each museum and the general store offering special displays.
Tennessee is considered one of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S., and Granville shines during Halloween season, with its annual Ghost Walk, exploring the town's spooky and dark history. Discounted tickets are available for pre-booked reservations. The festive season in Granville is particularly magical, with a series of events that bring Christmas to life. From Granville's Country Christmas parade and popular Christmas Dinner Theatre to children's activity days and Christmas Bluegrass Shows, there's plenty to keep the whole family in the festive spirit. Granville is sure to become a family-favorite destination.