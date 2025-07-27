Ohio's Harbor Town On The Shores Of Lake Erie Delivers New England Vibes And Year-Round Festivals

If you're traveling to the Midwest and want a beachside vacation, the Great Lakes are one of the best options. Although they're not quite the same as relaxing next to the ocean, they still offer idyllic scenery and plenty of water-based recreation. If you're looking for all that and a quaint, walkable, New England-style town, there's no better place than Vermilion, Ohio.

Sandwiched between Lakeside, the underrated community with unique shops and Victorian cottages to the west, and Lorain, the diverse lakeside escape known as the "international city" to the east, Vermilion is a genuine treat. Not only does it benefit from being next to Lake Erie, but it's full of fun and whimsy, thanks to the abundance of live festivals and events that occur throughout the year.

Despite its relatively diminutive size, Vermilion is bursting with activity and charm, making it an ideal summer vacation destination. Whether you're into live music, fantastic eats, or Old World vibes, Vermilion is ready to welcome you.