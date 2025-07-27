Ohio's Harbor Town On The Shores Of Lake Erie Delivers New England Vibes And Year-Round Festivals
If you're traveling to the Midwest and want a beachside vacation, the Great Lakes are one of the best options. Although they're not quite the same as relaxing next to the ocean, they still offer idyllic scenery and plenty of water-based recreation. If you're looking for all that and a quaint, walkable, New England-style town, there's no better place than Vermilion, Ohio.
Sandwiched between Lakeside, the underrated community with unique shops and Victorian cottages to the west, and Lorain, the diverse lakeside escape known as the "international city" to the east, Vermilion is a genuine treat. Not only does it benefit from being next to Lake Erie, but it's full of fun and whimsy, thanks to the abundance of live festivals and events that occur throughout the year.
Despite its relatively diminutive size, Vermilion is bursting with activity and charm, making it an ideal summer vacation destination. Whether you're into live music, fantastic eats, or Old World vibes, Vermilion is ready to welcome you.
What to expect when visiting Vermilion, Ohio
Since its beginnings, Vermilion has always been a prime site for a settlement, thanks to its proximity to Lake Erie and having a river run straight through town. As early as 1808, settlers came to the area, although the town would not be officially incorporated until 1837. Even in its early stages, Vermilion resembled the villages of New England, despite being firmly in new territory. Overall, the combination of brick buildings, New England-style homes, and a rich maritime heritage has preserved Vermilion's roots.
One of the best places to see a small part of this history is at Main Street Beach and Park. There, you'll find a small replica of the original lighthouse that stood as a beacon, helping ships navigate their way into the Vermilion River. Although this version isn't as grand, it helps connect the modern city to its past. Plus, the park is one of the best spots to dip your toes in the water, and the lighthouse serves as a fantastic backdrop.
Another reason to visit Main Street Beach is that it hosts various events throughout the year. For example, during the summer, the city hosts "Live at the Lighthouse" concerts every Sunday. In August, there's Hot Diggity Dog Day, where your four-legged friend is the star of the show. Other event-friendly parks include Victory Park in Downtown Vermilion (close to the History Museum) and Sherrod Park, which also borders Lake Erie. The city hosts everything from arts festivals to car shows to holiday festivals. So, no matter when you visit, there's sure to be something happening around town.
Planning a quaint lakeside trip to Vermilion
If you're traveling from afar, the best way to get to Vermilion is to fly into Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, one of the airports in America with the worst TSA experiences. From there, it's about a 45-minute drive west to reach Vermilion. Hotels are pretty scarce in town, but you can find various vacation rentals, including some that overlook the water. One of the more unique options is a bed and breakfast built into the old jailhouse. The advantage of staying in the Old Vermilion Jailhouse is that you're centrally located to all of downtown's shops, restaurants, and live events.
When it comes to dining, most of the action is centered around Highway 6, which cuts through the northern part of town. Here, you'll find elegant dining at Chez Francois Restaurant, which also overlooks the river. If you want something a bit more exotic, try the Old Prague Restaurant, which serves authentic Czech cuisine. Or, if you prefer more of a 50s vibe, Big Ed's Soda Grill offers the quintessential soda shop experience.
Since you'll likely be spending most of your time at the beach or hanging out at a local festival, you need a reliable (and preferably, tasty) way to cool off. Ice cream is a serious affair in the Midwest, and ice cream shops abound throughout Vermilion. Some of the top contenders include Granny Joe's Ice Creamatorium, Rocky and Lela's Barkery (for dog ice cream), and Romp's Dairy Dock.