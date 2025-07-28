One Of The Most Intriguing Ecological Sites In The US Is A Colorado Wildlife Hotbed Just Minutes From Denver

When you think of a wildlife refuge, you probably think of an idyllic landscape where animals can thrive. You probably don't think of it as the same site as a munitions manufacturer. But that's what you get at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. This 15,000-acre expanse of land just to the west of Denver International Airport, America's largest airport, was once the Rocky Mountain Arsenal, a site where chemical weapons were made during World War II. That was followed by pesticide manufacturing, and over the years, the land and water became so contaminated it was listed as a Superfund site. Superfund sites are those identified by the Environmental Protection Agency to be rehabilitated to a productive land use status.

Extensive clean-up efforts started in the 1980s after bald eagles were spotted nesting in the area, and by the early 2000s, the land was deemed safe to be used as a wildlife refuge. It's now one of the country's largest wildlife refuges with over 300 species of animals making their home here, including some iconic animals from the American West, like bison, bald eagles, coyotes, and mule deer. Perhaps best of all? It's free to visit.

Visitors can explore the refuge in several different ways. One way is by car. There's an 11 mile self-guided route through the refuge, featuring an accompanying podcast tour that you can download in English and Spanish. Part of the drive takes you through the fenced-in bison range; over 30 bison calves were born in 2025 into the herd of about 250. Remember to stay in your car. The wildlife is just that, wild, and a bison will defend itself if it feels threatened.