The Money-Saving Hack To Explore The Best Of Alabama's Gorgeous Gulf Shores All At Once
Many people come to Alabama's sugar-sand vacation destinations to build sandcastles and listen to the soothing sounds of the ocean. That's understandable — Alabama has 32 miles of beautiful white coastline stretching across Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Fort Morgan. This region features several spectacular beaches, such as Romar Beach, one of Alabama's white sand beaches that isn't crowded. If you're heading to Alabama's Gulf Coast, though, there's a lot more to see. Be sure to set aside time to explore other attractions in the area, too. You could piece together an itinerary and pay full price for each activity, but you don't have to. The All-In-One Attraction Ticket offers a money-saving way to see experience many of the area's top attractions, starting at just $23.
The All-In-One Attraction Ticket lets you pay one price for access to multiple attractions, with several options available. For example, you can choose one-, two-, or five-day ticket packages for the Gulf Shores/Orange Beach/Foley/Spanish Fort Attraction Ticket. This lets you visit as many participating attractions as you like within the selected time frame without paying individual entry fees.
This ticket includes multiple attractions and can help you save money while enjoying the Gulf Coast. Similar ticket options are available for Mobile, Dauphin Island, Spanish Fort, and Theodore.
What's included in the All-In-One Attraction Ticket
The Gulf Shores/Orange Beach/Foley/Spanish Fort All-In-One Ticket includes a variety of attractions that you can visit for one price. The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, one of the most popular things to do in the area, is included. You'll also get to ride one of Orange Beach's iconic landmarks — the Ferris Wheel at The Wharf. The ticket also grants you access to Historic Blakeley State Park, which one Tripadvisor review described as, "wonderful hiking trails – rich with history and natural beauty."
If you want to dig deeper into history, you can visit the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park. In addition the the battleship, the park features other cool relics like tanks, planes, artillery, and the WWII submarine USS DRUM — a National Historic Landmark and the oldest American submarine on public display. The All-In-One Ticket also includes admission to the City of Foley Depot Museum and Model Train Exhibit, located in a railroad depot from 1909.
The pass is a convenient way to save money on Alabama's Gulf Coast while seeing and doing more for one price. After purchase, tickets are delivered via text and email. Additional All-In-One Tickets options are also available for other cities in Alabama, including Huntsville, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa, and, of course, Alabama's cultural capital, Birmingham.