The Money-Saving Hack To Explore The Best Of Alabama's Gorgeous Gulf Shores All At Once

Many people come to Alabama's sugar-sand vacation destinations to build sandcastles and listen to the soothing sounds of the ocean. That's understandable — Alabama has 32 miles of beautiful white coastline stretching across Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Fort Morgan. This region features several spectacular beaches, such as Romar Beach, one of Alabama's white sand beaches that isn't crowded. If you're heading to Alabama's Gulf Coast, though, there's a lot more to see. Be sure to set aside time to explore other attractions in the area, too. You could piece together an itinerary and pay full price for each activity, but you don't have to. The All-In-One Attraction Ticket offers a money-saving way to see experience many of the area's top attractions, starting at just $23.

The All-In-One Attraction Ticket lets you pay one price for access to multiple attractions, with several options available. For example, you can choose one-, two-, or five-day ticket packages for the Gulf Shores/Orange Beach/Foley/Spanish Fort Attraction Ticket. This lets you visit as many participating attractions as you like within the selected time frame without paying individual entry fees.

This ticket includes multiple attractions and can help you save money while enjoying the Gulf Coast. Similar ticket options are available for Mobile, Dauphin Island, Spanish Fort, and Theodore.