Portugal's Wildly Popular Tourist Attraction Is One Of The Most Crowded (And Disappointing) In 2025
In a city like Lisbon that's become one of Portugal's renowned and iconic foodie destinations, Time Out Market has often topped tourist lists, though this spot's sparkle may be starting to fade. Located in historic Mercado da Ribeira, this massive market offers an all-in-one culinary adventure featuring some of Portugal's top eateries and a lively atmosphere that's hard to beat. This gastronomic hub opened in 2014 and packed it all in: 26 food stalls, 8 lively bars, boutique shops for browsing, a polished event hall, and even a kitchen academy for the apron curious.
In theory, Time Out Market is an ideal shortcut into Portugal's vibrant food scene, no restaurant-hopping required. But in reality, the market's wild popularity has become a double-edged sword. The market still pulses with excitement, but the feeling can be more overwhelming than charming — a bit like a crowded maze. It even earned the #4 spot on the global list of tourist letdowns compiled by Radical Storage in 2025, who did the math by scanning 95,352 reviews across 200 of the world's top attractions.
Especially in the peak tourism months of June through August, expect to elbow your way to a seat in the dining hall in an environment that can be noisy and rushed: a far cry from the slow, soulful rhythm of a real Portuguese meal. If you're hungry for some Portuguese cuisine but this experience sounds more stressful than you'd like, don't worry. We'll share a few secrets to help you get the most out of Time Out Market and suggest a few other ways to soak up Lisbon's food scene: no long lines, crowded tables, or tray dodging required. Above all, remember that Portuguese culture is about moments shared with loved ones in settings with sunlit beaches and flowing wine — not crossing off items on a stressful to-do list!
Calm, delicious dives into Lisbon's food scene
To get the most out of your visit to Time Out Market, be strategic. The market is just steps from Cais do Sodré in the center of downtown, well connected by transit options, and is open from 10 a.m. to midnight every day. One way to beat the crowds is by heading to the market between lunch and dinner, for example between 3—5 p.m. Another idea for enjoying the space and skipping the stress is to consider a cooking class in the special kitchen area, where you can learn international recipes from celebrated chefs and enjoy a calm, tasty break from the bustle.
Interested in other efficient ways to sample a range of true Portuguese flavors? Jump on a food tour that leads you straight to Lisbon's best-kept secrets. These tours aren't just about eating; they're about connecting with locals and savoring dishes steeped in tradition. Want to go even deeper? Hunt down the small tascas — tiny, unassuming restaurants with menus handwritten in Portuguese, run by warm but no-nonsense locals. This is where you'll find some of Portugal's finest dishes with a side of local personality. Forget the tourist traps and polished presentations, here, the food speaks louder than any fancy plating, delivering honest flavors that stick around like a cherished little souvenir.
Finally, you can't talk Portuguese food without mentioning the baked goods, and pastel de nata is the authentic, royal-worthy Portuguese pastry to top them all. Grab one at popular spots all around the city, like Fábrica da Nata or Manteigaria, for a quick, sweet fix. You can also make the short trip outside Lisbon to Pastéis de Belém, the shop that uses the original secret recipe for the famous pastry. And when you taste it, you'll know — the flaky, buttery crust here is pure magic!