One Of Florida's Official Trail Towns Is A Wildly Underrated City Full Of Charm, Ravines, And Lush Foliage

When you think of Florida, what's the first thing to come to mind? Great beaches? Theme parks? Those aren't bad answers, as the state excels in both categories. There are so many hidden gems inside the Sunshine State, though, and not making time to explore the more natural areas of the state is one of the worst mistakes people make when planning a Florida vacation. You owe it to yourself to expand your horizons and check out some of the state's often-overlooked destinations — like the charming town of Palatka.

Palatka is recognized as one of Florida's official Trail Towns, and it's becoming known as Northeast Florida's "Trail Hub" because multiple long-distance trails run through the city. Whether you're hiking, biking, or paddling, this charming town has a trail with your name on it. You'll also find a trail with a famous name on it — the Bartram Trail, which was named for the botanist, artist, author, and naturalist who explored the area in the 1700s. This hidden town has a lot to offer both history buffs and outdoor adventurers, but you can also check out its many murals, hit the local shops, or take a selfie in front of the city's iconic landmark — the clock tower at Riverfront Park. You may also want to check out some of the city's annual events like the Florida Azalea Festival in February or the Palatka Blue Crab Festival in May.