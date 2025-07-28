One Of Florida's Official Trail Towns Is A Wildly Underrated City Full Of Charm, Ravines, And Lush Foliage
When you think of Florida, what's the first thing to come to mind? Great beaches? Theme parks? Those aren't bad answers, as the state excels in both categories. There are so many hidden gems inside the Sunshine State, though, and not making time to explore the more natural areas of the state is one of the worst mistakes people make when planning a Florida vacation. You owe it to yourself to expand your horizons and check out some of the state's often-overlooked destinations — like the charming town of Palatka.
Palatka is recognized as one of Florida's official Trail Towns, and it's becoming known as Northeast Florida's "Trail Hub" because multiple long-distance trails run through the city. Whether you're hiking, biking, or paddling, this charming town has a trail with your name on it. You'll also find a trail with a famous name on it — the Bartram Trail, which was named for the botanist, artist, author, and naturalist who explored the area in the 1700s. This hidden town has a lot to offer both history buffs and outdoor adventurers, but you can also check out its many murals, hit the local shops, or take a selfie in front of the city's iconic landmark — the clock tower at Riverfront Park. You may also want to check out some of the city's annual events like the Florida Azalea Festival in February or the Palatka Blue Crab Festival in May.
Palatka is one of Florida's official Trail Towns
As one of Florida's official Trail Towns, Palatka has some of the best in the state. The Palatka to St. Augustine State Trail is a popular 19-mile paved trail that runs through the town, and the portion of the Bartram Trail that runs through the area has over 30 sites that were visited by the naturalist. It includes sites where you can hike, bike, and paddle, and it even features interpretive kiosks. The Florida National Scenic Trail, which consists of 1,500 miles of trail that runs through some of the state's most scenic landscapes, also goes through Palatka's Rice Creek Conservation Area.
If you want to see more spectacular sights, you have to plan a stop at Ravine Gardens State Park when you're in Palatka, which has two ravines over 100 feet deep. It is one of Florida's best state parks with a garden paradise. You'll find formal gardens, but it also has natural, lush foliage like ferns, cypress, and cabbage palms. You can find hundreds of azaleas there, and if you want to see them in peak bloom, you'll need to visit January through March. The park also has four hiking trails that range from easy to strenuous. The Springs Trail and Whitewater Path are both under a mile, the Ravine Loop Trail is a 1.8-mile hike that has scenic overlooks, and the Azalea Trail is 2.5 miles and takes you over suspension bridges for the best views of the ravines.
Florida's oldest diner is in Palatka, too
St. Augustine may be Florida's (and America's) oldest city, but Palatka has its own historical claim to fame — it is home to the oldest diner in Florida. Angel's Dining Car has been around since 1932, and rumor has it that some big names have enjoyed their burgers, fries, and shakes there over the years — including Tom Petty, Ronald Reagan, Babe Ruth, the Reverend Billy Graham, and members of the bands Alabama and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
It has retained its popularity over the decades, and one review on Yelp described the experience there, saying, "What a neat, fun place to visit. The food was fantastic, and Skylar and the other staff did an amazing job! The setting, the burgers and milkshakes take you back [a] few decades. Highly recommend if you're passing through!" At the time of writing, they currently hold the title of "Best Hamburger" in the area, but there's another signature dish you may want to try — the Black Bottom. This popular item includes scrambled eggs, bacon, and ground beef served up on bun.
Palatka is situated on Florida's eastern side between Orlando and Jacksonville. Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV) is the closest major airport and is about an hour away. However, you'll find more flight options if you fly into Orlando International Airport (MCO), which is about two hours away, and the Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) is about an hour and a half north.