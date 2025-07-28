Climate Change Impacts Cruising In Ways You May Not Have Ever Imagined

It's sometime in the future, and you're cruising to Antarctica. You're expecting to see thousands of penguins sliding down snow-covered slopes, whales breaching in frigid waters, and brilliant-white icebergs — nature's sculptures arising from the ocean depths. Except ... you don't. Wildlife is scant, and the populous colonies you anticipated have vanished. There's no sea ice dotting the passage, and the icebergs have mostly melted away. This isn't Antarctica yet — but it could be if climate change continues unimpeded.

Climate change is defined by the United Nations as "long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns," and the international body asserts that humans are primarily responsible. This has far-reaching effects that touch every nation and industry, and cruising has seen some already: Booking trends and itineraries have changed significantly, with cruising seasons shifting for certain destinations. While a sun-soaked summer cruise in the Mediterranean used to be the status quo, fall and spring departures are now more popular. The excessive heat, along with overcrowding, is one of the reasons so many cruise lines head to the Mediterranean in the winter. Meanwhile, in the Arctic and Antarctica, ships can now pass through or stop in once-inaccessible areas due to receding glaciers. However, the sea ice and the animals that depend on it are a primary reason to visit, so tourism may decline there in the future.

More alarming will be the impact on the environments where ships stop. Passengers cruise to see places of natural beauty and interact with exotic animals. However, the populations of many species — including the African elephant and polar bear — are shrinking as their habitats are wiped out and food becomes scarce. As well, rising temperatures and increasing natural disasters can destroy fragile and sensitive ecosystems, particularly coral reefs — meaning that there might be little to see underwater on your next snorkeling trip.