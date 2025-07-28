Hidden In New York's Adirondack Mountains Is A Primitive Park For Scenic Drives And Endless Backcountry Activities

The Adirondacks is known for its scenic byway that visits charming towns, high peaks, and glistening lakes. These mountains include the Lake to Locks Passage — an award-winning byway — and other roads that snake through the forests and rapids of Upstate New York. Byways are some of the best ways to get out on the open road and become acquainted with small towns, their people, intimate vistas, and cuisine that might not make the front page of travel magazines.

One such beautiful scenic byway in the Adirondacks, a place known as New York's gateway to the outdoors, is the Moose River Plains Road. This scenic road leads to a primitive park that appeals to the backcountry enthusiast. Moose River Plains is a 79,487-acre state park that is part of the Adirondack Forest Preserve. Here, travelers have access to a plethora of outdoor activities, ranging from mountain biking in the warmer weather to snowmobiling in the winter. However, Moose River Plains Road is only open to vehicles from Memorial Day to the close of deer hunting season, which varies year to year. Every other time is designated for snowmobiles and vehicles that are either all wheel drive or have tire chains.

A word of caution before entering Moose River Plains Road on the way to Moose River Plains: This is an extremely primitive road that runs for 23 miles. Anyone who is injured or contracts an illness might find it difficult to get help in case of emergencies. Obey the 15 miles per hour speed limit, as the road is unpaved and loose rocks can damage fast-moving vehicles. No motorcycles or ATV's are allowed. Please plan ahead accordingly.