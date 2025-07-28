Hidden In New York's Adirondack Mountains Is A Primitive Park For Scenic Drives And Endless Backcountry Activities
The Adirondacks is known for its scenic byway that visits charming towns, high peaks, and glistening lakes. These mountains include the Lake to Locks Passage — an award-winning byway — and other roads that snake through the forests and rapids of Upstate New York. Byways are some of the best ways to get out on the open road and become acquainted with small towns, their people, intimate vistas, and cuisine that might not make the front page of travel magazines.
One such beautiful scenic byway in the Adirondacks, a place known as New York's gateway to the outdoors, is the Moose River Plains Road. This scenic road leads to a primitive park that appeals to the backcountry enthusiast. Moose River Plains is a 79,487-acre state park that is part of the Adirondack Forest Preserve. Here, travelers have access to a plethora of outdoor activities, ranging from mountain biking in the warmer weather to snowmobiling in the winter. However, Moose River Plains Road is only open to vehicles from Memorial Day to the close of deer hunting season, which varies year to year. Every other time is designated for snowmobiles and vehicles that are either all wheel drive or have tire chains.
A word of caution before entering Moose River Plains Road on the way to Moose River Plains: This is an extremely primitive road that runs for 23 miles. Anyone who is injured or contracts an illness might find it difficult to get help in case of emergencies. Obey the 15 miles per hour speed limit, as the road is unpaved and loose rocks can damage fast-moving vehicles. No motorcycles or ATV's are allowed. Please plan ahead accordingly.
The scenic drive into Moose River Plains
The closest town to Moose River is Inlet, New York. It's a small town nestled between Fourth Lake and Seventh Lake, and is roughly two hours from Syracuse. Driving in from New York City will take about five and a half hours. From Inlet, to get to the Moose River Plains Road, drive on Route 28 north for three minutes and take the first right onto Limekiln Lake Road. On the way, the Fifth Lake and Sixth Lake will take up the views from the car windows to the left and right, both part of the Fulton Chain Lakes in the Adirondacks. After roughly 2 miles, Limekiln Lake Road will bifurcate, with Moose River Plains Road continuing down the left side.
Although it's important to obey the 15 miles per hour speed limit, you can still roll down the windows and take in the crisp mountain air as the car crawls through lush woodlands. Take note of the primitive roadside campgrounds on the way. The Moose River Plains area has more than 116 primitive roadside campsites. These are completely free and are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Continuing down the road, the woodlands reveal miles of hiking trails, along with brooks and streams that feed into the Raquette, Hudson, and South Branch Moose rivers. After 23 miles, a backcountry haven appears. River valleys and hills lie tucked between 3,500-foot mountains at Moose River Plains, where plenty of adventures await.
Backcountry activities to get into at Moose River Plains
The Moose River Plains Complex features around 130 miles of marked and maintained trails, a haven for the avid hiker. The Black Bear Mountain Loop Trail is one of the more popular hikes. It's just under 5 miles long with 787 feet of elevation gain. This hike is labeled as moderate with one particular section that requires some scrambling. But the challenge is worth it, as the vista at the end opens up to beautiful views of forested mountains. For a bit of an easier hike, the Rocky Mountain Summit Trail is an out-and-back 1 mile trail with 433 feet of elevation gain. This hike is still moderately challenging but is shorter and ends with views of the glistening Fourth Lake of the Fulton Chain Lakes.
Mountain bikers can hit the gravel roads and a variety of bike paths, including the 23-mile Moose River Plains Road. The Seventh Lake Mountain Trail runs 12.8 miles between the aforementioned road and Sagamore Road and is open to mountain bikers. On the shorter end, the Mohegan Lake Trail runs under 3 miles from the Eight Lake Campground Trailhead to Sagamore Road. Most of the bike trails connect with one another and with Route 28 near Inlet, ensuring bikers can create their own trails as they see fit.
Other backcountry activities to note in the area are horseback riding and cross-country skiing during the winter. The more than 65 ponds and lakes and 100 miles of rivers allow for a variety of freshwater fishing. Bass, trout, smelt, and salmon can all be found in and around Moose River Plains, either on a boat off one of the three boat launches or from the shorelines. If you are looking for more fishing in the area, head to this secret tranquil lake with sandy coves and epic sunsets.