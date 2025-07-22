TSA's New Campaign Aims To Make Flying With Kids Less Painful

Flying with children can be extra stressful and difficult. Whether it's working out the best way to prepare for a flight with your kids or figuring out how to handle your family's seats being split up on a flight, any advice and support you can get your hands on can help. It's especially helpful when agencies like the Department of Homeland Security get involved in making travel easier for parents. That's the goal of the Transportation Security Administration's new initiative, Families on the Fly.

Families on the Fly aims to make air travel less stressful for families by simplifying airport security screening. The program will provide designated family lanes at TSA checkpoints to make it faster and easier for parents to get through security with their children. On top of this, families will also be eligible for discounted enrollment in the TSA PreCheck program, which allows travelers to keep on their shoes, belts, and jackets, and to leave laptops and 3-1-1 liquids (which have some unexpected exemptions) in their bags. Parents can join the program for $85 per person — a $15 discount — and children under 17 can use PreCheck for free when traveling with a parent or guardian who is enrolled.

These changes indicate the TSA's commitment to make traveling more comfortable for families across the U.S. "DHS and TSA are committed to making the airport security experience as smooth and stress-free as possible for traveling families," said Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy TSA Administrator Adam Stahl in an official press release. "The Families on the Fly campaign, being rolled out at select airports, aims to mitigate the unique challenges families face when traveling and minimize stress while maintaining the highest level of security."