This Hipster-Friendly Unique Seattle Mall Is A Funky Shopping Mecca In Washington For Vintage Lovers

While many visitors to Seattle have places like the Space Needle and Pike Place Market with its hundreds of unique shops on their bucket lists, there's another funky shopping mecca located outside of the city's center that will get you off of the beaten path to experience something truly one of a kind: the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall.

This hipster-friendly mall isn't like Washington's other world-class shopping meccas filled with hundreds of standard stores. The Georgetown Trailer Park Mall opened in 2010 and consists of eight trailers housing seven stores and a wedding chapel. You can buy items such as vintage clothing, art, jewelry, cookies, and other charming finds.

The mall is conveniently located just a 15-minute drive from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in the Georgetown neighborhood of Seattle, and about half an hour from Pike Place Market by public transit. The mall is only open on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., February to December (with extended hours during the summer), and is a must-visit if you want some locally made items and an experience you can't get anywhere else.