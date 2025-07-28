What It Means If Your Passport Book Has A QR Code On It
For decades, getting a passport was a royal headache that took mounds of paperwork and months to complete. But in the fall of 2024, the U.S. State Department launched a new online renewal system, marking the first major update for the process since the 1970s. Since the upgrade, millions of Americans have used the new service to successfully renew their passports.
If you're one of those millions who were mailed a new passport, this may be the first time you're seeing what a so-called "next generation" U.S. passport looks like. Touted as the smarter, safer version, these passports come with a stronger, multi-layer plastic data page, a laser-engraved photo, and your passport number punched through each page of the book. You may also notice a sticker on the back with a QR code. Before you ask, this is not a way for the government to track you, but instead another update that aims to make your life easier.
Here's how it works: If you're traveling and a question or concern comes up, simply point your phone's camera at the QR code, click the link that pops up, and you will be directed to a webpage with everything you need to know about your passport. This includes information about the proper way to sign the passport, how to protect it, and advice for international trips.
The QR code is the same for all US travelers
The new QR code sticker is exactly the same on all U.S. passports, and it does not include any of your personal information. Presenting a passport with the QR code on it will not in any way impact its review by border, airline, or other government officials. Keep in mind, the stickers are only placed on passport books and not on passport cards. (You can learn the difference between a passport card vs. book here if you're not sure.)
If you've got a trip coming up and just realized you need to get a passport, make sure you know how long it might take you to get one in your mailbox. Or for those seeking in-person help with obtaining a new passport or an after-work-hours option, the government now hosts monthly passport fairs in cities around the country. And in case you still haven't updated your driver's license to meet the new REAL ID requirement, don't worry. Both the passport books and passport cards are compliant.