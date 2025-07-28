What It Means If Your Passport Book Has A QR Code On It

For decades, getting a passport was a royal headache that took mounds of paperwork and months to complete. But in the fall of 2024, the U.S. State Department launched a new online renewal system, marking the first major update for the process since the 1970s. Since the upgrade, millions of Americans have used the new service to successfully renew their passports.

If you're one of those millions who were mailed a new passport, this may be the first time you're seeing what a so-called "next generation" U.S. passport looks like. Touted as the smarter, safer version, these passports come with a stronger, multi-layer plastic data page, a laser-engraved photo, and your passport number punched through each page of the book. You may also notice a sticker on the back with a QR code. Before you ask, this is not a way for the government to track you, but instead another update that aims to make your life easier.

Here's how it works: If you're traveling and a question or concern comes up, simply point your phone's camera at the QR code, click the link that pops up, and you will be directed to a webpage with everything you need to know about your passport. This includes information about the proper way to sign the passport, how to protect it, and advice for international trips.