One Of Louisville's Most Family-Friendly Cities Is A Suburban Dream With Shops, Parks, And Great Schools
A friendly Kentucky city near Louisville with 13 unique neighborhoods, 10 public and private schools, and plenty of outdoor space is a convenient suburb for family travelers. Less than 20 minutes away from bustling Louisville is St. Matthews, Kentucky, a suburban family's dream. On Saturday mornings from May through October, you and the little ones can strap into a stroller or go on an adventurous treasure hunt and devour delicious baked goods or shop the local produce at St. Matthews Farmers Market, which was rated the best in Louisville by Edible Louisville readers.
St. Matthews is a haven of trendy shops and Southern hospitality. On Shelbyville Road, you'll find both the Mall St. Matthews and Oxmoor Mall for big box retailers from Macy's and Von Maur to boutiques like Coach and Kate Spade. Then there are lifestyle retailers ranging from Apple to Aveda. For more family-friendly local shops, visit Brownsboro Road, where you'll find upscale consignment clothes for kiddos at Buttons Bows & Britches and something special for mom at Circe. The Sutherland Hardware & Mercantile has everything you need for a home improvement project, while Scout has great small home decor items.
The parks and schools that make St. Matthews perfect for families
St. Matthews has five public parks and the St. Matthews Baseball Field. Basketball players can practice their free throws at Warwick Park. While the batting cages at Community Park will help your batter hit more home runs. You can host a picnic or family reunion at either of the two parks, or Brown Park. All three have large pavilion areas.
Situated between Lexington and Louisville is a family-friendly neighborhood with a plethora of parks, shops, and an elementary school boasting a 17:1 student-to-teacher ratio. St. Matthews Elementary is one of the seven elementary schools and three high schools available to the 17,000 residents of St. Matthews, Kentucky. The city is also home to several private schools that have ranked high with Niche's users. Sacred Heart Academy, for example, is ranked as the highest All-Girls High School in Kentucky. Trinity High School, also a private school, is ranked in the second place spot for the Best All-Boys High School in Kentucky.