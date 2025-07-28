One Of Louisville's Most Family-Friendly Cities Is A Suburban Dream With Shops, Parks, And Great Schools

A friendly Kentucky city near Louisville with 13 unique neighborhoods, 10 public and private schools, and plenty of outdoor space is a convenient suburb for family travelers. Less than 20 minutes away from bustling Louisville is St. Matthews, Kentucky, a suburban family's dream. On Saturday mornings from May through October, you and the little ones can strap into a stroller or go on an adventurous treasure hunt and devour delicious baked goods or shop the local produce at St. Matthews Farmers Market, which was rated the best in Louisville by Edible Louisville readers.

St. Matthews is a haven of trendy shops and Southern hospitality. On Shelbyville Road, you'll find both the Mall St. Matthews and Oxmoor Mall for big box retailers from Macy's and Von Maur to boutiques like Coach and Kate Spade. Then there are lifestyle retailers ranging from Apple to Aveda. For more family-friendly local shops, visit Brownsboro Road, where you'll find upscale consignment clothes for kiddos at Buttons Bows & Britches and something special for mom at Circe. The Sutherland Hardware & Mercantile has everything you need for a home improvement project, while Scout has great small home decor items.