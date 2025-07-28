California's Unique Magical Vegan Resort On The Mendocino Coast Has Mystical Awakenings On The Menu

California often earns a reputation for "granola" sensibilities — an emphasis on health, wellness, the environment, and the outdoors. The Golden State has a long history of capitalizing on its Mediterranean climate for wellness retreats, spiritual sanctuaries, and holistic health centers. One exceptional destination that appeals not only to wellness seekers but to those in search of a tranquil escape and sustainable luxury is the Stanford Inn By The Sea. Described on its website as "a historic farm and eco-resort," this rustic-meets-opulence hotel is nestled on the stunning Mendocino Coast of Northern California.

Touted as one of the only 100% vegan eco-resorts in America, Stanford Inn By The Sea blends laid-back, Pacific Coast charm with top-tier sustainability and commitment to the environment. Just over 30 guest rooms and nine guest suites in redwood and pine paneling set a rustic-chic tone, and thoughtful amenities, including room service, round out the luxuriousness. Outside, rescue llamas roam the pastures, flanked by an apple orchard and USDA-certified organic gardens. Raven's Restaurant, the innovative, vegan dining room, serves an array of vegan meals and organic produce, much of which is grown on-site. Wellness retreats, yoga classes, forest massages, organic cooking classes, Chinese medicine, and outdoor excursions from hikes in the redwoods to kayaking on Mendocino Bay are just a few activities the resort offers. Plus, it's only about a half-mile walk to downtown Mendocino Village, a beach town dotted with storybook cottages and ancient redwoods.

Joan and Jeff Stanford felt called to the Mendocino Coast and purchased the 10-acre property in 1980. Over the years, they've transformed Stanford Inn By The Sea into a destination for those seeking spiritual rest, culinary innovation, and nature-driven detox. "People don't just come here for a vacation," Jeff Stanford told the SF Gate. "They come here and something shifts."