California's Unique Magical Vegan Resort On The Mendocino Coast Has Mystical Awakenings On The Menu
California often earns a reputation for "granola" sensibilities — an emphasis on health, wellness, the environment, and the outdoors. The Golden State has a long history of capitalizing on its Mediterranean climate for wellness retreats, spiritual sanctuaries, and holistic health centers. One exceptional destination that appeals not only to wellness seekers but to those in search of a tranquil escape and sustainable luxury is the Stanford Inn By The Sea. Described on its website as "a historic farm and eco-resort," this rustic-meets-opulence hotel is nestled on the stunning Mendocino Coast of Northern California.
Touted as one of the only 100% vegan eco-resorts in America, Stanford Inn By The Sea blends laid-back, Pacific Coast charm with top-tier sustainability and commitment to the environment. Just over 30 guest rooms and nine guest suites in redwood and pine paneling set a rustic-chic tone, and thoughtful amenities, including room service, round out the luxuriousness. Outside, rescue llamas roam the pastures, flanked by an apple orchard and USDA-certified organic gardens. Raven's Restaurant, the innovative, vegan dining room, serves an array of vegan meals and organic produce, much of which is grown on-site. Wellness retreats, yoga classes, forest massages, organic cooking classes, Chinese medicine, and outdoor excursions from hikes in the redwoods to kayaking on Mendocino Bay are just a few activities the resort offers. Plus, it's only about a half-mile walk to downtown Mendocino Village, a beach town dotted with storybook cottages and ancient redwoods.
Joan and Jeff Stanford felt called to the Mendocino Coast and purchased the 10-acre property in 1980. Over the years, they've transformed Stanford Inn By The Sea into a destination for those seeking spiritual rest, culinary innovation, and nature-driven detox. "People don't just come here for a vacation," Jeff Stanford told the SF Gate. "They come here and something shifts."
Stanford Inn offers Chinese medicine, spiritual practices, and outdoor adventures
Physical wellness, spiritual health, and ancient wisdom are infused into the property's daily rhythms, creating a delightful East-meets-West philosophy. Just below the main lobby is Three Springs Institute and Clinic, a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) center that offers acupressure, acupuncture, Tai Chi, and a garden of Chinese herbal plants and herbs, all run by a licensed practitioner. Sessions start at $145 for guests as of this writing. The wellness center also guides meditation and breathwork through activities like "taijiquan" (or "Tai Chi"), an ancient combination of medical, martial arts, and meditative disciplines that elevate self-awareness and help to restore balance in the body's yin and yang. The Inn also hosts vegan retreats, a "creative journey retreat," and an "immune system boost vacation package," which incorporates a variety of classes and customized lesson plans for either singles or couples, starting at $550.
Opportunities to connect with nature abound. Spa treatments take place amongst the trees, and expert guides lead groups of mushroom foragers. Guests can paddleboard or canoe on the Big River estuary, stroll fragrant garden paths, and borrow complimentary bicycles. Mendocino County is an awe-inspiring California destination you have to experience at least once, and Stanford Inn is the perfect representation of that. From sky-high redwood forests to breathtaking coastal views to lush vineyards, this pristine Northern California region is an absolute gem, and guests of the Stanfords are encouraged to slow down, experience it, and embrace awakening.
The Inn also partners with John Jeavons' GROW BIOINTENSIVE® to train future leaders in sustainable, small-scale farming. From nutrition to land-use to landscaping, participants from universities all over the country have attended on-site, two-week courses, immersed in the wellness philosophy of the Inn.
Ravens Restaurant and chic-rustic rooms are exceptional Stanford Inn features
Stanford Inn describes dining at Ravens Restaurant as "A celebration of the connection between wellness, sustainability, and the natural world." The menu is 100% organic and vegan, serving innovative yet satisfying dishes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and tea. You can also order lunches to go if you've planned a day outdoors. Signature dishes include breakfasts like the Portobello Benedict and herbed polenta with cashew cream sauce, as well as dinners like hemp and sunflower ricotta-stuffed, house-made ravioli and barbecued tofu, "Dishes that can satisfy even a carnivore's cravings," as Meet Mendocino quipped.
Each room and suite has its own distinct charm, with many boasting fantastic views of the Pacific, Big River, or gardens and property. Rooms like the Big River Main Floor Executive King start at $460 a night for a summer weekend, while the Douglas Fir Suite starts at $603 per night, as of this writing. Guests also receive complimentary a la carte breakfasts in the dining room each morning, as well as complimentary tea time each afternoon. The hotel is dog-friendly and offers EV chargers free of charge to guests, in keeping with its commitment to sustainability. There's also free wifi throughout the property, and a daily happy hour with drink specials and a full bar.
Stanford Inn By The Sea's closest airport is the Charles M. Schulz International Airport in Santa Rosa, about 95 miles south. The Inn is about 170 miles north of the San Francisco International Airport and 530 miles, or a nine-hour drive, north of Los Angeles. If you're in Southern California and fancy a true pleasure cruise, head north on the 5 Freeway, then cross over to Highway 1 (PCH) after San Francisco and enjoy one of California's most awe-inspiring coastal road trips.