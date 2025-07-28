This High-Desert California Destination Thrills With Hiking Trails, Sizzling Street Food, And A Waterpark

Just over an hour north of Los Angeles, the high desert meets diverse thrills in Palmdale, California. While away the hours hiking trails ranging from easy loops to rugged ascents, such as the 7.7‑mile California Aqueduct Trail and the 5.6-mile Antelope Loop Trail, where hikers can spot quails, lizards, and sweeping Antelope Valley views of the area's captivating flower fields.

Meanwhile, food lovers will find sizzling street‑style tacos and smoky BBQ from downtown food trucks — ideal fuel before plunging into DryTown Water Park. Rivaling the slides and rivers of Northern California's largest water park, this southern water park offers plenty of thrills. At DryTown — open Memorial Day through Labor Day — you can scream down The Wildcatter's 360‑degree turns or race along Dusty's Mineshaft Racer's 40‑foot drop. For more relaxed fun, check out the Big Rock lazy river and the children's splash zone. Family‑friendly and refreshingly entertaining, DryTown brings a splash of summer excitement to the high‑desert heat.

Getting to Palmdale is easy. From Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), the city is about 70 miles north via Interstate 405 and California State Route 14. Alternatively, you could grab a seat on the Antelope Express, a charter shuttle that drives direct routes between LAX and Palmdale for rates as low as $67 at the time of writing. A more scenic, but much longer, option is the train — expect the trip to take about three and a half to four hours total including transfers. Once you're in town, lodging spans budget-friendly motels to mid-range hotels with rooms averaging $100–190 per night at the time of writing.