This High-Desert California Destination Thrills With Hiking Trails, Sizzling Street Food, And A Waterpark
Just over an hour north of Los Angeles, the high desert meets diverse thrills in Palmdale, California. While away the hours hiking trails ranging from easy loops to rugged ascents, such as the 7.7‑mile California Aqueduct Trail and the 5.6-mile Antelope Loop Trail, where hikers can spot quails, lizards, and sweeping Antelope Valley views of the area's captivating flower fields.
Meanwhile, food lovers will find sizzling street‑style tacos and smoky BBQ from downtown food trucks — ideal fuel before plunging into DryTown Water Park. Rivaling the slides and rivers of Northern California's largest water park, this southern water park offers plenty of thrills. At DryTown — open Memorial Day through Labor Day — you can scream down The Wildcatter's 360‑degree turns or race along Dusty's Mineshaft Racer's 40‑foot drop. For more relaxed fun, check out the Big Rock lazy river and the children's splash zone. Family‑friendly and refreshingly entertaining, DryTown brings a splash of summer excitement to the high‑desert heat.
Getting to Palmdale is easy. From Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), the city is about 70 miles north via Interstate 405 and California State Route 14. Alternatively, you could grab a seat on the Antelope Express, a charter shuttle that drives direct routes between LAX and Palmdale for rates as low as $67 at the time of writing. A more scenic, but much longer, option is the train — expect the trip to take about three and a half to four hours total including transfers. Once you're in town, lodging spans budget-friendly motels to mid-range hotels with rooms averaging $100–190 per night at the time of writing.
Desert hikes and local culture
Palmdale's trails range from easy jaunts to scenic climbs. For a casual outing, the Pelona Vista Loop spans about 1.5 miles — perfect with kids or dogs on leashes. Outdoor enthusiasts can also explore multi‑use routes along the aqueduct and Joshua Ranch, which are ideal for hiking, biking, or horseback riding, though water and shade are minimal. Be sure to pack essentials like sturdy hiking shoes, sunscreen, and water before heading out into the desert heat.
But Palmdale isn't all trails. Joe Davies Heritage Airpark, adjacent to Air Force Plant 42, is a must‑see for aerospace fans, showcasing 21 historic military aircraft and other impressive exhibits for free. Everything in the park is labelled, so you can take your time and learn as you go, but if you'd like to enhance your experience, make sure to call ahead to book a guided tour. The park is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you're visiting in the fall, stop by the Palmdale Amphitheater. Each October, it hosts the vibrant Kaleidoscope Fall Frenzy, a two-day festival that celebrates autumn with live music, art exhibits, pumpkin decorating, crafts, food, and plenty of family fun. This free‑admission event also features tethered hot-air balloons, drone light shows, and DIY crafts that unite locals and visitors in colorful seasonal spirit.
Sizzling street food in Palmdale
When hunger strikes, Palmdale's culinary scene delivers on flavor and variety. For authentic Mexican seafood, head to Don Chato Mexican — popular for shrimp fajitas and fresh ceviche. Craving a hearty diner experience? Chelly's Café is a top-rated local spot serving hearty diner breakfasts, lunches, and brunches daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If you're after local brews, Lucky Luke, run by a husband-and-wife team, pours about 20 rotating beers including a signature Lucky Luke IPA. And don't miss 9th Street Eats, Palmdale's popular weekly food-truck gathering held every Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. on East Avenue. Over a dozen vendors serve everything from enchiladas to hibachi — perfect for fueling a desert adventure.
Palmdale is more than a desert town. It's a lively getaway packed with rugged trails, street-food flair, waterpark thrills, and an arts-rich festival scene. If you're planning a budget-friendly trip to Los Angeles, Palmdale is definitely a destination you should check out. The city brings together the practical convenience of being close to L.A. while also having enough local charm to stand apart.