Northern California's Secret Punchbowl Waterfall Swimming Hole Is A Cool Oasis To Swim In The Sun

Reaching Potem Creek Falls takes some planning, but the reward is unforgettable. The most common way to reach the falls is by turning onto Fenders Ferry Road — a mostly unpaved route that you'll follow for about 10 miles. After you cross a rustic bridge over the Pit River, you'll see a small parking area marked "Potem Falls." From there, follow the short 0.3-mile switchback trail down to the water. Feeling adventurous? You can also access the falls by boat via the Pit River.

The hike isn't long, but it's moderately challenging, so bring sturdy shoes, plenty of water, and sunscreen. The trail is best traveled in spring or summer when snow is gone and the swimming conditions are ideal. If you're feeling bold, try the rope swings for an exhilarating plunge into the water, and then relax on one of the smooth rock ledges surrounding the falls — an ideal spot for sunbathing or a relaxing picnic.

Looking for a unique place to stay near Potem Creek Falls? Just 30 miles west on California State Route 299, you'll find the Burrowdale Inn, where visitors can find a one-of-a-kind bed-and-breakfast styled after the Hobbit holes in J.R.R. Tolkien's books without even having to go to New Zealand's Hobbiton film location. With four cozy, round-doored cabins; a generous breakfast (and second breakfast) spread; and scenic forest surroundings, the Burrowdale Inn is the perfect place to unwind before or after your waterfall adventure. Each cabin is thoughtfully designed for comfort and charm, offering a whimsical escape nestled in the Northern California woods.