A Mountain On The California-Oregon Border Is An Eerie Vacation Spot Straight Out Of A Sci-Fi Epic

There's no denying some places around the globe carry a mysterious energy that stirs up inexplicable questions when we experience them. Stonehenge, in England, is one example, as are Peru's Nazca Lines and the Plain of Jars in Laos, a puzzling archaeological site known as Asia's Stonehenge. One natural wonder with mysterious energy looms high in the American West: Mount Shasta. An active volcano in Northern California's Cascade Range, Mount Shasta holds great spiritual meaning for Indigenous peoples and modern mystics alike. But it is also shrouded in reported supernatural occurrences like UFOs, lizard people, and other phenomena that keep people talking, questioning, and pilgrimaging there.

Legend has it that deep underneath Mount Shasta's imposing presence — and the surrounding coniferous Shasta-Trinity National Forest — there's a hidden crystal city called Telos, inhabited by tall, white, long-haired folk clad in loose garments. These ghostly figures are supposedly the descendents of the Lemurians, an ancient species of large lemur-like people said to have disappeared underwater somewhere in the Indian or Pacific Ocean. A 19th-century zoologist named Philip Sclater started this story when he tried to hypothesize why lemur fossils would be discovered in Madagascar and India, but nowhere else on those continents. The theory is long debunked, but that hasn't stopped people from latching onto the notion and claiming the survivors of Lemuria migrated to beneath Mount Shasta.

While Mount Shasta is itself magnificent at 14,163 feet, there's certainly something more moving here — and mystical. This aura is enhanced by the naturally-occurring lenticular clouds that look like UFOs and have sometimes been mistaken for them.