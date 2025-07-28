Maine's Whimsical Island Campground Is The Number One Hipcamp In The State For Its Hiking
At the top of the American East Coast, Maine is truly one of the most beautiful states for camping. Not only is it home to the postcard-worthy scenery of Acadia National Park, but the coast is full of quintessential islands perfect for a summer getaway. Imagine paddling along a dramatic coastline, digging into a fresh lobster roll, and waking up to the sounds of birds in the trees and waves lapping nearby. Maine has over 3,000 offshore islands and countless places where you can pitch your tent for an unforgettable trip, so if you need help narrowing down where to go, look to HipCamp's official ranking of the best campsites in each state.
HipCamp is an online booking platform for campsites, RV resorts, and cabins in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom. HipCamp Awards are to recognize exceptional campsites based on data compiled from booking and review data. In 2024, the top-ranking campsite in Maine was Sunshine Island's Four Acres Woods, which boasts a 97% recommendation and has been reviewed on HipCamp over 800 times.
To get to this award-winning campsite, you can fly into Bangor International Airport and drive about 60 miles south until you cross over the Deer Isle Bridge. Awaiting on the other side are stunning spruce forests and picturesque beaches. Here's everything you need to know about this exceptional campsite, plus real reviews from travelers.
What to know about Four Acres Woods
Deer Isle is home to the underrated coastal town of Stonington, and the town of Deer Isle actually consists of a few different communities and interconnected islands. Among these is Sunshine Island, where Four Acres Woods is located. The campground offers tent and RV sites, plus a few geodomes and yurts for those who prefer a glamping-style experience. The pet-friendly campground offers extra amenities like a wood-fired sauna, and you can book experiences like a guided boat tour or kayak excursion, plus a community cabin and bathrooms.
Reviewers rave about the location, which is close to a few different coves, but what gets called out most is the cleanliness, quietness, and general sense of community around the camp. As Theresa M. describes it on HipCamp: "The most tranquil, breathtaking, and beautiful place. The folks who own and run the place, however, are the highlight. The most wonderful energy and spirit. Welcoming, gentle, kind, and loving. This is an absolute MUST stay spot. Everything is so clean and they have thought of everything." Another reviewer on HipCamp, Zafer S., writes about a similar experience, writing, "The place has a really chill vibe—peaceful, clean, and just the right amount of rustic charm. The owner was super friendly and welcoming, which made a big difference. You can tell they really care about keeping the campground in great shape."