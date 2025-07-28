Maine's Whimsical Island Campground Is The Number One Hipcamp In The State For Its Hiking

At the top of the American East Coast, Maine is truly one of the most beautiful states for camping. Not only is it home to the postcard-worthy scenery of Acadia National Park, but the coast is full of quintessential islands perfect for a summer getaway. Imagine paddling along a dramatic coastline, digging into a fresh lobster roll, and waking up to the sounds of birds in the trees and waves lapping nearby. Maine has over 3,000 offshore islands and countless places where you can pitch your tent for an unforgettable trip, so if you need help narrowing down where to go, look to HipCamp's official ranking of the best campsites in each state.

HipCamp is an online booking platform for campsites, RV resorts, and cabins in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom. HipCamp Awards are to recognize exceptional campsites based on data compiled from booking and review data. In 2024, the top-ranking campsite in Maine was Sunshine Island's Four Acres Woods, which boasts a 97% recommendation and has been reviewed on HipCamp over 800 times.

To get to this award-winning campsite, you can fly into Bangor International Airport and drive about 60 miles south until you cross over the Deer Isle Bridge. Awaiting on the other side are stunning spruce forests and picturesque beaches. Here's everything you need to know about this exceptional campsite, plus real reviews from travelers.