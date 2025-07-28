One Of Maryland's Quirkiest Towns Is Home To A Haunted Cave, A Historic Bridge, And A Moonshine Distillery

Nestled in Washington County near Antietam National Battlefield is Sharpsburg, Maryland, a small town bursting with charm and history. And don't let its population of just over 700 residents deceive you: From preserved architecture and fine dining to caves and Civil War remnants, there's plenty in this small town to see, do, and talk about. For commercial flights, travelers have two convenient options — Dulles International Airport or Baltimore/Washington International Airport — each within a 90-minute drive. That means the marvelous museums and monuments in Washington, D.C. are within close reach, should you want to squeeze them into your trip.

If you have an affinity for caves, you couldn't have chosen a better retreat, as they are legion in Sharpsburg. Just 5 miles north of town lies Crystal Grottoes Caverns, a hidden and mystical underground playground in Maryland. Hard to fathom is the fact that its limestone formations actually began more than 500 million years ago. Discovered by accident in 1920, it boasts close to 900 feet of passageways, draperies, and columns, offering a not-to-be-missed peek into the Earth's magnificence. Roughly 20 minutes away by car is Killiansburg Cave, where civilians are said to have sought refuge during the bloody Battle of Antietam in the Civil War.

You're also in for a treat if you've got a thing for the supernatural. Sharpsburg Civil War Ghost Tours, which operates year-round, takes you on engrossing tours past local landmarks and deep into the paranormal underworld of the town. Tour guides Mark and Julia relate engrossing stories on everything from spectral Civil War soldiers and children to a haunted inn. "Fantastic tour! This is the real deal, not a knock off," exclaims a satisfied Tripadvisor reviewer. To boot, for only $10, the company provides 15-minute tarot readings on most Saturdays.