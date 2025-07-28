One Of Maryland's Quirkiest Towns Is Home To A Haunted Cave, A Historic Bridge, And A Moonshine Distillery
Nestled in Washington County near Antietam National Battlefield is Sharpsburg, Maryland, a small town bursting with charm and history. And don't let its population of just over 700 residents deceive you: From preserved architecture and fine dining to caves and Civil War remnants, there's plenty in this small town to see, do, and talk about. For commercial flights, travelers have two convenient options — Dulles International Airport or Baltimore/Washington International Airport — each within a 90-minute drive. That means the marvelous museums and monuments in Washington, D.C. are within close reach, should you want to squeeze them into your trip.
If you have an affinity for caves, you couldn't have chosen a better retreat, as they are legion in Sharpsburg. Just 5 miles north of town lies Crystal Grottoes Caverns, a hidden and mystical underground playground in Maryland. Hard to fathom is the fact that its limestone formations actually began more than 500 million years ago. Discovered by accident in 1920, it boasts close to 900 feet of passageways, draperies, and columns, offering a not-to-be-missed peek into the Earth's magnificence. Roughly 20 minutes away by car is Killiansburg Cave, where civilians are said to have sought refuge during the bloody Battle of Antietam in the Civil War.
You're also in for a treat if you've got a thing for the supernatural. Sharpsburg Civil War Ghost Tours, which operates year-round, takes you on engrossing tours past local landmarks and deep into the paranormal underworld of the town. Tour guides Mark and Julia relate engrossing stories on everything from spectral Civil War soldiers and children to a haunted inn. "Fantastic tour! This is the real deal, not a knock off," exclaims a satisfied Tripadvisor reviewer. To boot, for only $10, the company provides 15-minute tarot readings on most Saturdays.
Explore Burnside's Bridge and other Sharpsburg sites
Meander through Sharpsburg and you'll feel as though you've stepped into a time capsule of early‑American and Civil War history. Sharpsburg was founded in 1763 as the first town in what is now Washington County, and was seriously considered by President George Washington in 1789 as a potential site for the nation's capital. The town thrived in earnest when the Chesapeake and Ohio (C&O) Canal reached it around 1836, significantly bolstering its transportation capabilities and economic activity.
At the town's heart lies Burnside Bridge, a stone arch constructed in 1836. It stretches gracefully over Antietam Creek at Antietam National Battlefield, whose Bloody Lane is among the scariest (and most haunted) national park hikes. During the Battle of Antietam, Union forces under General Ambrose Burnside fought to capture the bridge from Confederate sharpshooters who held it for hours. Originally built to help local Dunker farmers transport their livestock, the bridge's three 125-foot-long limestone arches still stand today and remain accessible by foot. Be sure to snap a few photos of the bridge — like so many visitors do — as you take in its significance in the history of both Maryland and the nation.
Several other historic structures documenting Sharpsburg's rich history remain. Mount Airy, also known as Grove Farm, is a private Federal‑style brick home that was utilized as a Civil War hospital and visited by President Abraham Lincoln and General George B. McClellan in 1862. Tolson's Chapel was built in 1866 as both a church and Freedmen's school, and later served as a public school for Black children. These landmarks, just two of several woven into the Sharpsburg Historic District, testify to the town's evolving community and deep roots. Plus, Antietam National Cemetery serves as the final resting place for 4,776 Union soldiers who died during the Battle of Antietam.
Sip and savor in and near Sharpsburg
There's no question that there are many fine distilleries to check out in the US, like New York's first distillery since Prohibition. While Sharpsburg may be best known for battlefields and ghosts, here's great news: the Maryland town is also in close proximity to Maryland's burgeoning artisanal spirits scene. Pathfinder Farm Distillery, Washington County's first modern farm distillery, boasts a farm and production facility in Keedysville where heritage corn is grown and spirits are bottled. You can also head to their tasting room in downtown Boonsboro to sample and purchase their handcrafted beverages. Savor fruity moonshines and house-made corn whiskey, among other options, in a cozy and welcoming setting — the perfect place to unwind after exploring the sights.
Want great options in Sharpsburg for dining, lodging, and gifts? The Jacob Rohrbach Inn on Main Street, built in 1804, features restored guestrooms and inviting common areas for relaxation and conversation. Head to the onsite Antietam Mercantile Co. to snag farmhouse decor, Civil War-themed books, and more. (Speaking of books, the Sharpsburgh Museum of History has an interesting exhibit on books from the 1800s that you'll want to check out.) Another fantastic stop is Captain Benders Tavern, with an extensive menu that combines tavern-style fare like angus burgers and buffalo-style chicken wings with colonial‑style beers. The Civil-War‑era décor creates a charming ambiance that reflects the town's historical flavor.
To satisfy your sweet tooth or cool off on a hot afternoon, look no further than Nutter's Ice Cream, which serves up delicious milkshakes, snow cones, and other treats year-round. If a shot of caffeine is what you're after, pop into Little Brick Coffee, open daily until 4 p.m. Patrons on Tripadvisor compliment the establishment's service and appreciate the choice of indoor-outdoor seating.