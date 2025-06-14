New York's First Distillery Since Prohibition Has A Fun, Stylish Tasting Room In A Historic Hudson Valley Mill
When you think of an American destination best known for its whiskey, there's one that immediately comes to mind: Kentucky. After all, the state is home to the picturesque town of Bardstown, famous for being the bourbon capital of the world. Meanwhile, for Jack Daniel's lovers, Tennessee may also top the list of prominent American whiskey states.
New York, however, is also a major player in American whiskey. And, with a pre-Prohibition history of making whiskey from rye, you can even tap into this fascinating heritage with a visit to Tuthilltown Spirits Distillery. Opened in 2003 in a former Hudson Valley gristmill, Tuthilltown was the first distillery in New York to open since Prohibition. Today, its welcoming tasting room and visitor center offer laid-back fun for an afternoon, evening, or even a whole day of exploration.
The Hudson Valley, where Tuthilltown Spirits is located, also has many charming spots that beckon visitors — whether from nearby New York City for a day trip, or as destinations in their own right. Haverstraw, for example, the Hudson Valley town locals call "the Village," is an eclectic melting pot brimming with diverse eats. That said, it's just one of many towns in the Hudson Valley corridor that offer superb culinary, recreational, and cultural amenities. For those Hudson Valley travelers who are Tuthilltown Spirits-bound for an afternoon or more, here's everything you need to know about how and when to visit, and what else there is to see and do nearby.
Stop in for a tasting and relaxed vibes in Tuthilltown's tasting room
Tuthilltown Spirits makes whiskey under the Hudson Whiskey label — owned by fifth-generation Scottish distillers, William Grant and Sons — with bottles that include several expressions with New York attitude such as "Bright Lights, Big Bourbon" and "Do The Rye Thing." Meanwhile, Hudson Whiskey's "Short Stack" ages spirit in maple syrup barrels, and its "Back Room Deal" is a nod to another big deal whiskey region with a finish in peated Scotch barrels.
To sample these whiskies and other spirits, plus cocktails made from the distillery's full product range and other New York-made mixers, the stylish visitor center is ideally situated in the historic Tuthilltown Gristmill, which dates back to 1788. Open to visitors six days a week — Monday and Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. — it welcomes guests for tastings and tours. In nice weather, visitors are invited to bring a picnic and hang out on the property's Great Lawn, or wander its nearby hiking paths. There's no admission fee to stop by the visitor center.
In addition to tastings and cocktails, experiences on offer at the property also include a Whiskey Cocktails 101 mixology class, starting from $50, and a Bourbon Renewal Tour starting from $30 per person. Both experiences are 45 minutes long. Heads up for whiskey-loving cat lovers: You may even be greeted by the property's resident ambassador cat, aptly named Rye.
Getting to Tuthilltown and exploring the area
The Tuthilltown Spirits Distillery is located in Gardiner, New York, which is about a two-hour drive from New York City, or a little less than 90 minutes from Albany. Adirondack Trailways operates buses from New York City to nearby New Paltz, or you can take an Amtrak train from New York to Poughkeepsie. If you opt for a bus or train, you'll likely need to take a taxi or rideshare to complete the journey to the distillery.
Should you have your own wheels, there's lots to explore within Ulster County. Specifically, Tuthilltown's website recommends several options for its visitors, including rock climbing, local apple orchards and farms, golf, and even skydiving. Historic Huguenot Street, located in New Paltz, a Hudson Valley hippie town with European-style shopping and artsy vibes, is just about a 10-minute drive from the distillery.
If beverages are the theme for the day, Angry Orchard, Whitecliff Vineyard, and Robibero Winery are all in the vicinity. And if you're keen to take a multi-day vacation in the area, Mohonk Mountain House — the most iconic resort in the Hudson Valley, which sits on a mountaintop surrounded by forest — is only a 20-minute drive.