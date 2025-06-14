New York's First Distillery Since Prohibition Has A Fun, Stylish Tasting Room In A Historic Hudson Valley Mill

When you think of an American destination best known for its whiskey, there's one that immediately comes to mind: Kentucky. After all, the state is home to the picturesque town of Bardstown, famous for being the bourbon capital of the world. Meanwhile, for Jack Daniel's lovers, Tennessee may also top the list of prominent American whiskey states.

New York, however, is also a major player in American whiskey. And, with a pre-Prohibition history of making whiskey from rye, you can even tap into this fascinating heritage with a visit to Tuthilltown Spirits Distillery. Opened in 2003 in a former Hudson Valley gristmill, Tuthilltown was the first distillery in New York to open since Prohibition. Today, its welcoming tasting room and visitor center offer laid-back fun for an afternoon, evening, or even a whole day of exploration.

The Hudson Valley, where Tuthilltown Spirits is located, also has many charming spots that beckon visitors — whether from nearby New York City for a day trip, or as destinations in their own right. Haverstraw, for example, the Hudson Valley town locals call "the Village," is an eclectic melting pot brimming with diverse eats. That said, it's just one of many towns in the Hudson Valley corridor that offer superb culinary, recreational, and cultural amenities. For those Hudson Valley travelers who are Tuthilltown Spirits-bound for an afternoon or more, here's everything you need to know about how and when to visit, and what else there is to see and do nearby.