A Rhode Island Historic Inn Radiates New England Vibes With Fine Dining, Sandy Beaches, And Luxury Spa Access
Weekapaug Inn, nestled in the historic town of Westerly, is where Rhode Island slows down and shows off. This historic hotel, wrapped in coastal air and New England soul, sits peacefully between the pond and the sea — equal parts rustic charm and low-key luxury. It's the kind of stay where seaside simplicity meets thoughtful comfort, effortlessly.
Rhode Island is known for its Colonial history, exemplified in charming seaside villages like Wickford, and Weekapaug is no exception. Originally opened in 1899, the inn was first built by the Buffum family, whose legacy still lingers in the wood-paneled halls and warm hospitality. More than just a place to sleep, Weekapaug Inn is a summer tradition, a gathering place that feels familiar even on your first visit. Over the years, it's hosted weddings, clambakes, rainy-day card games, and breezy porch toasts. And while it's evolved with the times, adding luxuries like spa access, elevated dining, and cozy beachfront lounging, Weekapaug hasn't lost its soul.
Every board and beam feels like it has a story to tell, and walking through the property is like leafing through a scrapbook of old Rhode Island. This is where sandy feet meet polished service, where the clink of glassware plays background to gull calls and the ocean breeze. It's elegant without the fuss, historic without feeling stuck in time. From its storied past to its porch-lined present, Weekapaug Inn proves that some places don't just age well — they get better with time.
Immerse yourself in New England soul at Weekapaug Inn
At Weekapaug Inn, each day is whatever you want it to be. Wake to the scent of ocean air, strap on a pair of Hunter boots from the borrow closet and go beach combing, take a paddleboard or rowboat on the water, cool off in the outdoor pool, or just linger with a latte in hand. Around 16 miles down the coast is Rhode Island's best surf beach, East Matunuck State Beach. Other surfing hot spots in Newport, Misquamicut, and Charlestown are also easily accessible. For those looking to sample the fresh catches of the day in coastal villages like South Kingstown, known for its seafood, Weekapaug Inn serves as the perfect launchpad to discover why Rhode Island proudly boasts its title as The Ocean State.
The inn serves up fine dining rooted in regional flavors, with a team dedicated to making every guest's experience feel special and personal. Not far from the quiet beauty of Weekapaug Inn is the Ocean & Harvest Spa. Guests of the inn receive access to the spa with their stay, which boasts 12,000 square feet of salt-kissed serenity and views that stretch for days. It's Rhode Island's only Forbes Five-Star spa and one of the few in the world to hold the prestigious title. Expect treatments that pay homage to the sea and a deep sense of peace that stays with you long after check out.
For a smooth start to your coastal getaway, fly into Providence's Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD). It's the closest major airport to Weekapaug Inn and about 45 minutes away by car. The airport's relaxed atmosphere makes for minimal stress — no need navigate sprawling terminals. A convenient Amtrak station is also located in nearby Westerly. You'll already be in vacation mode by the time the private shuttle arrives to pick you up.