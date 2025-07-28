A Rhode Island Historic Inn Radiates New England Vibes With Fine Dining, Sandy Beaches, And Luxury Spa Access

Weekapaug Inn, nestled in the historic town of Westerly, is where Rhode Island slows down and shows off. This historic hotel, wrapped in coastal air and New England soul, sits peacefully between the pond and the sea — equal parts rustic charm and low-key luxury. It's the kind of stay where seaside simplicity meets thoughtful comfort, effortlessly.

Rhode Island is known for its Colonial history, exemplified in charming seaside villages like Wickford, and Weekapaug is no exception. Originally opened in 1899, the inn was first built by the Buffum family, whose legacy still lingers in the wood-paneled halls and warm hospitality. More than just a place to sleep, Weekapaug Inn is a summer tradition, a gathering place that feels familiar even on your first visit. Over the years, it's hosted weddings, clambakes, rainy-day card games, and breezy porch toasts. And while it's evolved with the times, adding luxuries like spa access, elevated dining, and cozy beachfront lounging, Weekapaug hasn't lost its soul.

Every board and beam feels like it has a story to tell, and walking through the property is like leafing through a scrapbook of old Rhode Island. This is where sandy feet meet polished service, where the clink of glassware plays background to gull calls and the ocean breeze. It's elegant without the fuss, historic without feeling stuck in time. From its storied past to its porch-lined present, Weekapaug Inn proves that some places don't just age well — they get better with time.