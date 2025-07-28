Alabama's Gulf Coast Town Is A Hidden Gem Filled With Romantic Restaurants, Bay Views, And Southern Charm
Located across the bay from Mobile, Alabama, visitors will find a hidden gem just waiting to be discovered. Point Clear is a small, Gulf Coast community of around 2,000 people. While its population may be small, it has an overabundance of Southern charm and hospitality. Getting to this coastal town is easy, but wanting to leave may prove more difficult.
If you're traveling by private plane, you can fly into Fairhope Airport; you will be about 3 miles outside of town, but passengers on commercial flights can use Mobile Regional Airport (around a 50-minute drive to Point Clear). Pensacola International Airport is about an hour away.
If you travel by car, be sure to take U.S. Highway 98 as you head into town; it is part of the Alabama Coastal Connection, a National Scenic Byway. Alabama is blessed with numerous small towns big on Southern hospitality, such as Loxley. A mere 20 miles from Clear Point, visiting Loxley is a great way to extend your vacation.
Keeping busy in and around Point Clear
Point Clear boasts 28 stately antebellum homes that visitors can view as they enjoy a leisurely walk along the promenade in the historic district. Spend some time soaking up the sunshine at the waterfront and enjoy the beaches as you watch boats come and go from the marina. Orange Beach, another Gulf Coast town known for its Southern charm, is only about 45 minutes away. Stunning sunset sailings and dolphin cruises are just a couple of the fun activities waiting for you in Orange Beach.
But there are many activities to keep you busy while in the Point Clear area. If you choose to stay at the Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa, you can spend your days at the spa, lounging in or around one of three pools, or attending the daily cannon firing ("Grandeur, Grit, and Glory since 1847"). Looking for something a bit more active? Guests can play golf, tennis, pickleball, bocce ball, or croquet without leaving the hotel's grounds. Visitors can also go deep-sea fishing or try their hand at stand-up paddleboarding.
Birdwatching is a popular way to spend time in the Point Clear area; in fact, the Grand Hotel and surrounding area are home to more than 120 species of birds. Nearby Mullet Point Park is known for excellent cold-weather birdwatching; waterfowl such as Surf Scoters and Black Scoters have been spotted at the park in wintertime.
Romantic options for dining and lodging
Romance is in the air at Clear Point, which makes it a great destination for couples. Book a honeymoon suite at the historic Grand Hotel, and start your vacation off in style. The suite features a king-size four-poster bed, jetted tubs, and a balcony with spectacular views of Mobile Bay and the marina. Several restaurants are located on the hotel's grounds, including the Grand Hall (perfect for brunch) and the Lakewood Clubhouse (featuring views of the golf course).
Not to be outdone, the Little Point Clear hotel's South Point Suite is perfect for honeymooners or couples looking for a romantic getaway. Enjoy the floating bed, high-end European bedding, and a private courtyard. The onsite chapel, featuring vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, makes a great place for a destination wedding.
You will have numerous dining options in Point Clear and nearby Fairhope. One outstanding choice is the Wash House Restaurant, which prides itself on using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible. Another fabulous dinner option is Southern Roots, located on the grounds of the Grand Hotel; it offers farm-to-table dining and refreshing cocktails. Be sure and stop by Punta Clara Candy Kitchen and indulge your sweet tooth with homemade fudge and pralines. Seafood lovers may also want to plan a visit to Coden, another hidden gem on the Gulf Coast of Alabama.