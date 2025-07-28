Alabama's Gulf Coast Town Is A Hidden Gem Filled With Romantic Restaurants, Bay Views, And Southern Charm

Located across the bay from Mobile, Alabama, visitors will find a hidden gem just waiting to be discovered. Point Clear is a small, Gulf Coast community of around 2,000 people. While its population may be small, it has an overabundance of Southern charm and hospitality. Getting to this coastal town is easy, but wanting to leave may prove more difficult.

If you're traveling by private plane, you can fly into Fairhope Airport; you will be about 3 miles outside of town, but passengers on commercial flights can use Mobile Regional Airport (around a 50-minute drive to Point Clear). Pensacola International Airport is about an hour away.

If you travel by car, be sure to take U.S. Highway 98 as you head into town; it is part of the Alabama Coastal Connection, a National Scenic Byway. Alabama is blessed with numerous small towns big on Southern hospitality, such as Loxley. A mere 20 miles from Clear Point, visiting Loxley is a great way to extend your vacation.