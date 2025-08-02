This Vegas Casino With A Unique Blackjack Offering And Affordability Is Perfectly Located On The Strip
When visiting the city of Las Vegas, it's important to scout out the casinos that offer the best payouts if you choose to try your luck. For instance, there are casinos that offer double-zero and triple-zero roulette tables directly next to each other. The double-zero roulette gives players a 2.5% better chance of landing on a winning number, but less-informed bettors will often play triple-zero tables, which have worse odds. In blackjack terminology, players want to be rewarded as best they can for being dealt a 21, which is the entire goal of the game. However, those payout odds can vary depending on where you play.
For blackjack enthusiasts and newcomers, Treasure Island Las Vegas and its casino floors offer bettors payouts that are rarely rivaled by any other casino floors on the Strip. This gaming promotion and its tourist-friendly locale are calling cards which help attract visitors from Vegas and all over to try their luck at a payoff that could be worth the gamble. With a property that is neighbors with iconic Vegas landmarks and within walking distance to some of the city's top attractions, it's easy to see why Treasure Island continues to remain a staple in gaming over 30 years after its opening.
Breaking down Treasure Island's blackjack payout
What sets Treasure Island's table games rules apart from most casinos on the Las Vegas Strip? It's undoubtedly the player-friendly 3-to-2 payout that it offers on its blackjack tables, one of the most popular table games in Sin City. While many casinos pay just 6-to-5 payout on a Blackjack, Treasure Island consistently pays 3-to-2 when you are dealt a 21, and does so across all its tables. It's also one of the few properties with $10 minimum tables on the Strip that payout 3-to-2, and its stadium-style, video-based blackjack games have minimums as low as $1. By comparison, nearby casinos', table minimums often start at $25 to 50 and most blackjack tables pay 6-to-5. On a $20 blackjack hand, earning $30 instead of $24 is far more preferential and can add up quickly for your bankroll.
Visitors are quick to praise the Treasure Island's blackjack experience for being both player-friendly and inclusive, welcoming all types of players. Beyond blackjack, the casino offers table minimums as low as $10 to 15, keeping it budget-friendly. At the Venetian or next door at The Wynn, where even vegan tourists are treated like total VIPs, you're hard pressed to find the same combination of low minimums and 3-to-2 blackjack payouts. Treasure Island's casino floor is complimented for being walkable and having attentive servers, though some note that it needs some upgrading and remodeling. While not a five-star property, Treasure Island's convenience and affordability for a strip-filled Las Vegas excursion is undeniable.
What to know when visiting Treasure Island Las Vegas
Treasure Island's central location on the Las Vegas Strip is about 4 miles — a short drive — from the Harry Reid International Airport, which boasts Las Vegas' latest airport lounge that's worth arriving early for. One Las Vegas amenity that's also a rarity on the Strip is free parking, which Treasure Island offers.
The hotel features close to 3,000 rooms and suites, as well as a 90,000-square-foot casino floor. By Strip standards, it's a short walk to The Venetian, the all-suite Las Vegas hotel with world-class restaurants that evokes a slice of Italy. Shoppers will enjoy having Treasure Island close to the Fashion Show Mall, home to hundreds of retailers and restaurants in an air-conditioned atmosphere for the hottest of Vegas days.
Treasure Island's room reviews are mixed, but the convenience paired with the affordable rates are a recurring sentiment from guests. Some have experiences staying in rooms that are more outdated in appearance than others, but many report a clean and comfortable room that has them coming back on subsequent visits. Room rates are below average for the Strip averaging under $100 per night, and many choose Treasure Island to stay in the same venue as the popular Mystère by Cirque du Soleil show. If you're focused on an affordable location near the Strip paired with favorable blackjack odds, Treasure Island could very well be your next hotel choice.