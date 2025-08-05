The Quick And Easy Hotel Hack That Can Get You A More Affordable Rate On A Room
In an effort to make hotel stays more affordable, many travelers turn to third-party platforms to book rooms. These websites promise deals and convenience, but what many people don't realize is that they may not offer the lowest price or the best perks. As it turns out, there's one tried-and-true travel hack for saving big: contacting the hotel directly. It may sound old-fashioned, but picking up the phone or sending a short email can be the key to unlocking better rates and even complimentary upgrades.
When you book through a third-party website, hotels often have to pay commissions of 15 to 30%, a significant chunk of revenue. That's why some properties are more than willing to offer a better deal if you book directly with them. Calling the hotel and saying something like, "I saw your property listed on this platform, but I'd love to book directly. Are you offering any specials or direct booking perks?" can open the door to hidden discounts, waived resort fees, or bonus amenities like free breakfast or parking. Trimming costs on hotel stays frees up your budget to splurge elsewhere, especially on the moments that truly define your trip, from local excursions to cultural experiences.
Don't be afraid to ask for perks
Even if the rate is the same, a phone call can land you an upgrade. Hotel staff are often incentivized to keep direct bookers happy. Maybe you'll get a higher-floor room, a king suite instead of a double, or a better view, it doesn't hurt to ask. A simple, polite request like "Do you happen to have any complimentary upgrades available?" even at check-in can go a long way.
You may also want to mention you are traveling for a special occasion, like an anniversary or birthday, as hotels like to make sure guests have a blast on those days. Keep your request short and friendly. You can even reference a rate you saw online and ask if the hotel can beat it or match it with added perks. Most front desk agents or reservation managers are used to these kinds of calls, and the best ones will go out of their way to help.
This tactic is often most effective at new hotels trying to make a name for themselves or off-peak travel times when occupancy is lower. Larger chains might have stricter pricing structures, but even then, direct bookers may get loyalty points or better cancellation terms. For instance, at Marriot, direct bookings come with free Wi-Fi, mobile check-in, direct checkout, and points. Finally, third-party platforms like Booking.com are witnessing an explosion of hosting scams, so booking directly can offer a safer, more reliable experience, and greater peace of mind.