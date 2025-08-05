Situated On Lake Washington Is A City Full Of Waterfront Parks, Artsy Vibes, And Wine Bars Just Outside Of Seattle
Seattle, Washington, is surrounded by spectacular cities whose beauty beckons a visit. Kirkland, situated on Lake Washington, is one such destination. Conveniently, it's located only 20 minutes outside the Emerald City, near Bellevue, a world-class shopping mecca. With waterfront parks, an artsy vibe, and wine bars, Kirkland promises joy and relaxation. These offerings and other highlights await downtown. Marina Park, featuring striking views of Lake Washington and paved paths, is a favorite among visitors. Notably, public art pieces are on display for your enjoyment, such as "The Homecoming," a sentimental bronze sculpture.
You can also embark on adventure at Marina Park. If the weather is agreeable, traverse the waters on a kayak or stand-up paddleboard with a rental from Seattle Paddle. Be sure to make a reservation on its website before your visit. Prefer a leisurely activity? Bring a group of friends and book an easy-to-drive vessel from Duffy Electric Boats NW. Pack snacks and drinks to enjoy as you cruise Lake Washington with your loved ones. If that's not enough, downtown offers more to explore.
Close to Marina Park, there's Parklane Gallery. You'll be filled with wonder as you view works such as paintings and jewelry, created by local artists. Exhibits at Parklane Gallery, open Wednesday through Sunday, rotate frequently. The Grape Choice is just feet away from the park and is a perfect spot for a glass of Washington-made vino, like cabernet and rosé, following an evening stroll. Also nearby is The Melody Lynne Vineyard. The wine bar, closed Mondays and Tuesdays, serves light bites to pair with pinot noir and other varieties. In Kirkland, la dolce vita is easy to come by.
There's another park worth checking out near downtown Kirkland, Washington
Kirkland's many green spaces display the grandeur of the Pacific Northwest. For another waterfront destination without having to stray far from downtown, Heritage Park is for you. Reviewers on Google say that the park's abundance of greenery, paired with vistas of Lake Washington, make it a standout. "It almost feels like a little oasis among all the busy streets of the area," wrote an individual. Another stated, "This place was unbelievable to walk around." Without question, nature enthusiasts will fall in love with Heritage Park. Enjoy a picnic on the lush lawn or bring tennis rackets for a match on one of the park's tennis courts.
If you're a history buff, there's something for you, too. Take a short break from the great outdoors and pop into Heritage Hall to better connect with Kirkland, established in 1888, and its origins. This stately structure, built in 1922, houses the Kirkland Heritage Society and its museum, which, as of this writing, is open on Mondays and Wednesdays. Another reason to include Heritage Park on your Kirkland itinerary: It's just a few minutes away from Kirkland Arts Center. Whether before or after your park visit, stop by to view the nonprofit's latest exhibits. Open Tuesday through Saturday, Kirkland Arts Center Gallery regularly showcases works by Washington-based creatives.
For those who are planning a getaway to Kirkland and need a place to stay, look no further than The Heathman Hotel Kirkland. As it's located downtown, visitors are granted easy access to all of the attractions mentioned above. The hotel is an upscale establishment with a refined aesthetic. As such, rates are usually start at $250 a night.
Kirkland, Washington's, two Juanitas
You should dedicate a generous chunk of your time exploring Kirkland's natural beauty. Don't hesitate to venture beyond downtown and the surrounding neighborhoods, where you'll come across waterfront gems like Juanita Bay Park and Juanita Beach Park. Although they have similar names and are located within minutes of each other, they're two separate destinations. Both are worth a visit, but each offers something different. For a quiet hike among wetlands, you can't go wrong with Juanita Bay Park.
The 110-acre site is adored by reviewers on Google for its scenery and ample wildlife viewing opportunities. Everything from beavers to a variety of species of birds reside here. Plus, it features paved paths and boardwalks. Juanita Beach Park, meanwhile, is the place to soak up the sun and take a dip in Lake Washington — weather permitting, of course. Lifeguards are on duty in the summer but note that the beach can occasionally close due to high bacteria levels. Check the City of Kirkland's website before you go.
It's easy to see why WalletHub once named Kirkland one of the best beach towns in the country to live in. If you're looking for affordable accommodations, Quality Inn Kirkland is a few miles away from downtown, with rates starting at under $150. It's near a commercial hub with local businesses like Northwest Cellars. Open Saturdays and Sundays, unwind with a glass of Washington wine at this low-key tasting room. For more unique destinations near Seattle, read about the coastal city full of curious museums, food, and fun shops, and the Pacific Northwest Town Rick Steves has called home for most of his life.