Situated On Lake Washington Is A City Full Of Waterfront Parks, Artsy Vibes, And Wine Bars Just Outside Of Seattle

Seattle, Washington, is surrounded by spectacular cities whose beauty beckons a visit. Kirkland, situated on Lake Washington, is one such destination. Conveniently, it's located only 20 minutes outside the Emerald City, near Bellevue, a world-class shopping mecca. With waterfront parks, an artsy vibe, and wine bars, Kirkland promises joy and relaxation. These offerings and other highlights await downtown. Marina Park, featuring striking views of Lake Washington and paved paths, is a favorite among visitors. Notably, public art pieces are on display for your enjoyment, such as "The Homecoming," a sentimental bronze sculpture.

You can also embark on adventure at Marina Park. If the weather is agreeable, traverse the waters on a kayak or stand-up paddleboard with a rental from Seattle Paddle. Be sure to make a reservation on its website before your visit. Prefer a leisurely activity? Bring a group of friends and book an easy-to-drive vessel from Duffy Electric Boats NW. Pack snacks and drinks to enjoy as you cruise Lake Washington with your loved ones. If that's not enough, downtown offers more to explore.

Close to Marina Park, there's Parklane Gallery. You'll be filled with wonder as you view works such as paintings and jewelry, created by local artists. Exhibits at Parklane Gallery, open Wednesday through Sunday, rotate frequently. The Grape Choice is just feet away from the park and is a perfect spot for a glass of Washington-made vino, like cabernet and rosé, following an evening stroll. Also nearby is The Melody Lynne Vineyard. The wine bar, closed Mondays and Tuesdays, serves light bites to pair with pinot noir and other varieties. In Kirkland, la dolce vita is easy to come by.