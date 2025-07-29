This Wisconsin 'Trail Town USA' Is A Vibrant Community With Year-Round Outdoor Recreation And Resort Lodging
Wisconsin, situated in the Upper Midwest, boasts numerous fantastic features that captivate visitors. From its idyllic location along Lake Superior and Lake Michigan to its variety of charming towns and cities, Wisconsin makes the perfect year-round destination. If outdoor activities are your priority when vacationing, consider the adventure town of Cable, situated in the heart of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, which is aptly named "Trail Town USA" for a good reason.
Considering the bustling city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is the culinary capital of the Midwest, and the quirky Wisconsin town of Mount Horeb is the troll capital of the world, you could say that Cable is the recreational capital of the U.S. If boasting millions of acres of trails wasn't enough, Cable also provides visitors with opportunities to go fishing on the pristine lakes as well as canoeing on the Namekagon River. Despite having a tiny population of just 184 people, Cable maintains a consistent sense of fun and vibrancy, thanks to the many adventure seekers who pass through.
Interestingly, Wisconsin has been thriving in recent years, and in 2023, a press release from the governor reported that the state broke its tourism record for the second year running, "Wisconsin has so much to offer, from waterslides to watersports, hiking trails to contrails, and world-champion sports teams to world-champion cheese, so it's no wonder we've seen yet another record-breaking year for Wisconsin tourism for the second year in a row," said Governor Evers. Given the variety of activities, lodging, and experiences the small town of Cable offers, it is no wonder more and more outdoor lovers are drawn to this region of the USA.
Cable is a one stop shop for outdoor experiences
Located just under 40 miles from JFK Memorial Airport in Ashland and 78 miles from Duluth International Airport, Cable is easily accessible whether you are flying within the United States or from further afield. The best part is that Cable is a year-round destination, so once you arrive, you will have no trouble finding seasonal activities to keep you busy. Given that Cable is regarded as "Trail Town USA", you need to check out the intertwining trail system beloved by outdoor enthusiasts.
Summer is a prime time to enjoy 125 miles of hiking trails, over 400 miles of biking trails, and over 150 miles of ATV trails, while winter brings magical surroundings which cater perfectly to discovering the 1,200 miles of snowmobile trails and 94 miles of cross-country skiing tracks, with an outdoor playground spanning a staggering 1 million acres. Interestingly, Cable holds the title of having the "largest community-wide multi-use trail system" in the whole country, which is why its nickname is so well-deserved.
Moreover, the trails are supported by the local community and volunteers, which evokes a strong sense of community spirit, felt by those who pass through. Within the town, visitors can stop by the Cable Area Visitors Center for brochures and trail information as well as lodging and dining recommendations. This is also a fantastic place to find out about local events as well as obtain information for other areas in Wisconsin if you are on a road trip.
Cable caters to every vacationer
As well as boasting shops, cute cafes, restaurants, a historical museum, and a local bike park in the heart of town, Cable also has an abundance of fantastic resorts to call your home from home. When visiting an active destination such as Cable, it is always nice to bed down somewhere cozy and comfortable after a day of adventure. Surrounding nearby Namakagon Lake, you will find plenty of resorts, from the alpine-style Garmisch USA Resort to the well-appointed Lakewoods Resort and Golf.
In addition, there are ample hotels, B&Bs, and cabin rentals to take advantage of. For a more rustic stay in Cable, you can also find a unique yurt amongst nature and the chance to camp under the stars. There is something to suit everyone, whether you are on a family vacation or a romantic getaway up north.
Wisconsin is certainly not short of charming small towns with outdoor recreation and fun events, and Cable is no exception. The Cable Area Fall Fest is held at the end of September and gives visitors the opportunity to enjoy live music, arts and crafts, as well as indulge in local wine and cheese, for which the region is renowned. However, this is not the only event going on in Cable; you can also check out the famous Chequamegon Fat Tire Festival in September and the American Birkebeiner cross-country ski race in February, which is the largest event of its kind in the United States.