This Wisconsin 'Trail Town USA' Is A Vibrant Community With Year-Round Outdoor Recreation And Resort Lodging

Wisconsin, situated in the Upper Midwest, boasts numerous fantastic features that captivate visitors. From its idyllic location along Lake Superior and Lake Michigan to its variety of charming towns and cities, Wisconsin makes the perfect year-round destination. If outdoor activities are your priority when vacationing, consider the adventure town of Cable, situated in the heart of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, which is aptly named "Trail Town USA" for a good reason.

Considering the bustling city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is the culinary capital of the Midwest, and the quirky Wisconsin town of Mount Horeb is the troll capital of the world, you could say that Cable is the recreational capital of the U.S. If boasting millions of acres of trails wasn't enough, Cable also provides visitors with opportunities to go fishing on the pristine lakes as well as canoeing on the Namekagon River. Despite having a tiny population of just 184 people, Cable maintains a consistent sense of fun and vibrancy, thanks to the many adventure seekers who pass through.

Interestingly, Wisconsin has been thriving in recent years, and in 2023, a press release from the governor reported that the state broke its tourism record for the second year running, "Wisconsin has so much to offer, from waterslides to watersports, hiking trails to contrails, and world-champion sports teams to world-champion cheese, so it's no wonder we've seen yet another record-breaking year for Wisconsin tourism for the second year in a row," said Governor Evers. Given the variety of activities, lodging, and experiences the small town of Cable offers, it is no wonder more and more outdoor lovers are drawn to this region of the USA.