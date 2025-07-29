This Wine Country Coastal Gem Has Been Named 'Best California State Park For Dog-Friendly Adventures'

One way to improve upon an idyllic road trip through California wine country is by bringing your canine companion. The dilemma, though, is knowing where your pooch is welcome and will enjoy itself most. According to a poll by the California State Parks Foundation, Sonoma Coast State Park has been dubbed the "Best California State Park for Dog-Friendly Adventures." Sonoma Coast State Park stretches 17 miles along the coastline from Bodega Bay, California, to an area near Jenner. Although your pooch is permitted in certain sections of the park, they must be on a leash at all times, and you are responsible for picking up after them.

Conveniently located less than 70 miles from San Francisco, this underrated coastal state park with seaside views has 10 dog-friendly beaches, miles of recreation area, and, according to the California State Parks Foundation, it's a "pup-friendly paradise." Your canine companion can run alongside you on the sand and swim in the cool waters at Blind Beach, Shell Beach, Furlong Gulch, Wright's Beach, Duncan's Cove, Portuguese Beach, Schoolhouse Beach, Gleason Beach, Carmet Beach, and Marshall Gulch.

The Blind Beach Trail is among the most popular dog-friendly beach hikes in Sonoma Coast State Park. Its .5 mile length and 124-foot elevation gain make it a mild trek for both pup and owner.