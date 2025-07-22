A Brand New Family-Friendly Nature-Based Theme Park Is Coming To The Midwest In Summer Of 2026

In the Midwest, locals chat with their mayors, neighbors greet baristas by name, and travelers seek out hidden gem sanctuaries for art and music to feel the pulse of a city's culture. From underrated beach towns such as Michigan City, Indiana, to the urban energy of Indianapolis, you never quite know what you'll uncover. Like an onion, the region reveals itself in layers. About a 45 minutes north of Indiana's capital is the small town of Sheridan, which is preparing to give tourism a whole new meaning. The town just broke ground on SkyLake, a 6-acre natural lake amusement park that includes a tubing hill, a ropes course, and even mini golf.

Some of the closest amusement parks to the Hoosier State include Kings Island in Mason, Ohio, and Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio — one of the oldest amusement parks in the U.S., located on a beautiful beach. Kings Island is about a 2-hour drive from Indianapolis, and Cedar Point is more than 4 hours away by car. SkyLake is not only closer, but it promises something different. Instead of towering roller coasters, it will offer an adrenaline-packed inflatable course and a nature-forward design. According to the park's website, the full experience will launch in summer 2026, aiming to bring a fresh kind of adventure to a town most travelers wouldn't think to visit ... until now.