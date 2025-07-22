A Brand New Family-Friendly Nature-Based Theme Park Is Coming To The Midwest In Summer Of 2026
In the Midwest, locals chat with their mayors, neighbors greet baristas by name, and travelers seek out hidden gem sanctuaries for art and music to feel the pulse of a city's culture. From underrated beach towns such as Michigan City, Indiana, to the urban energy of Indianapolis, you never quite know what you'll uncover. Like an onion, the region reveals itself in layers. About a 45 minutes north of Indiana's capital is the small town of Sheridan, which is preparing to give tourism a whole new meaning. The town just broke ground on SkyLake, a 6-acre natural lake amusement park that includes a tubing hill, a ropes course, and even mini golf.
Some of the closest amusement parks to the Hoosier State include Kings Island in Mason, Ohio, and Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio — one of the oldest amusement parks in the U.S., located on a beautiful beach. Kings Island is about a 2-hour drive from Indianapolis, and Cedar Point is more than 4 hours away by car. SkyLake is not only closer, but it promises something different. Instead of towering roller coasters, it will offer an adrenaline-packed inflatable course and a nature-forward design. According to the park's website, the full experience will launch in summer 2026, aiming to bring a fresh kind of adventure to a town most travelers wouldn't think to visit ... until now.
What you can expect inside SkyLake
Inside SkyLake, guests will find a mix of outdoor adventure and laid-back leisure centered on a stunning 6-acre natural lake. The main attraction is a massive inflatable water course, which is a floating playground with slides, climbing walls, balance beams, and obstacle zones designed to thrill kids and adults alike. However, there is more to SkyLake than the inflatable course. If you look around, you'll find soft sandy beaches to get the perfect balance between thrill and chill.
SkyLake, which spans 126 acres, will also feature a 500-foot tubing hill and a multi-level ropes course that weaves through the surrounding wooded areas, combining physical activity with scenic views. Mini golf, featuring creative, Indiana-themed holes, will provide a fun break from all the water-based action. Whether you're spending a full day exploring every corner or just stopping by for a few hours of lakeside lounging, SkyLake is designed to offer a bit of everything: Fun, nature, and a sense of connection that's uniquely Midwest.
Of course, there are so many unique places to visit outside of Indianapolis, like Sheridan. Read about Beech Grove, an affordable and walkable hidden gem with a charming community, only a few minutes from the state capital.