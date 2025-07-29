Nevada's Unexpected Lush Oasis In The Desert National Wildlife Refuge Is An Escape From Heat And Crowds

The Corn Creek Visitor Center is just north of the boundary of Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument, where Ice Age fossils were preserved in the area's prehistoric wetlands 12,500 to 100,000 years ago. Along with a stop at nearby Ice Age Fossils State Park just 15 minutes away, your visit to Corn Creek will send you on a journey through time to Las Vegas' Ice Age past.

Back to the present day along the Corn Creek area trails, check out the refugium along the Coyote Trail, which holds an endangered species of fish native to Nevada known as the Pahrump poolfish. Their numbers dwindled by an alarming 90% since 2015, and Desert NWR is working hard to conserve their fragile population. Then carry on toward a truly wonderful example of early 20th-century upcycling, the Railroad Tie Cabin. This unique home was built in the 1920s using offcast wooden beams, many of which are still original following preservation efforts and feature impressions of spikes where track was once held down.

Speaking of living spaces, if dispersed camping in the rugged mountains of the Mojave isn't quite what you had in mind but you're looking for somewhere to stay, Las Vegas of course offers a wealth of options. Check out the all-suite hotel with world-class restaurants, a luxury spa, and easy access to the Sphere, or for something a little more intimate, book a well-appointed room at a selection of wonderful boutique hotels like Nobu Hotel, The Cromwell, or a recently renovated retro gem, Downtowner.