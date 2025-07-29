A Family-Friendly Arizona Amusement Park With A Wide Variety Of Entertainment Offers A Fun Day In Phoenix
Nothing says family-friendly fun like taking on the Wild West on a mini-golf course, riding a thrilling roller coaster, and splashing around on a bumper boat. Castles N' Coasters, a family-favorite amusement park in Phoenix, Arizona, offers exactly that. The park combines family-oriented attractions such as its 18-hole mini-golf course and arcade with extreme thrill rides, making it a destination that keeps both kids and adults entertained for hours.
Located off Interstate 17 in Phoenix, Castles N' Coasters close to Tempe, Glendale, and Scottsdale and about short 31 miles from Ahwatukee Foothills, Phoenix's most desirable neighborhood and family-friendly Arizona charmer with its dining and outdoor thrills. Air travelers can fly into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), about 14.5 miles from the park. Transportation options from the airport include tram, bus, taxi, rideshare, and rental car. Calling an Uber at Sky Harbor may even get you a driverless car, if you're up for the experience.
Affordable tickets and combo passes may encourage a multi-day visit to Castles N' Coasters. For multi-day excursions, there's a selection of affordable and well-reviewed two and three-star hotels within a mile of the park. Current ticket prices include Elite passes for $60, Unlimited Thrill Rides passes for $50, an arcade play pass for $10, a round of mini-golf for $15, along with various add-ons. Seasonal promotions, such as the half-price "Summer Trill Nights" deal, can make the park even more budget-friendly.
Family-friendly fun at Castles N' Coasters in Phoenix
As a Phoenix mainstay for nearly 50 years, Castles N' Coasters — originally known as Golf N' Stuff — has entertained generations of children and their families from its location near the former Metrocenter Mall. It has become a nostalgic favorite, recognizable to locals and visitors along the I-17 area. Today, the 10-acre park is still considered by many to be one of the finest venues for family fun.
The multi-level arcade is packed with classic carnival games such as skee-ball and shooting galleries, alongside with modern video games including "Halo" and "Guitar Hero." Its decor features a Persian facade accented by countless neon lights and vintage arcade marquee signs. While it's possible to spend an entire visit in the arcade alone, Castles N' Coasters also offers four 18-hole mini golf courses, each worth at least one round of play.
Just through the main theme park entrance, you'll find the Fun House, another area advertised for all ages but outfitted with funhouse mirrors, optical illusions, and a few spooky installations. The Junior Dixie Wheel, a miniature Ferris Wheel, is a ride designed for children but has a height requirement of 32 inches, similar to the park's carousel, bumper boats, and Flying Bugs N' Spinning Tops. For the thrill seekers, Castles N' Coasters is home to some more of Arizona's more daring attractions, including the state's only double-loop roller coaster.
Thrill rides and attractions for teens and adults at Castles N' Coasters
While Castles N' Coasters caters to all ages, its thrill rides and fast-paced attractions are especially popular with teens and adults. One of the park's highlights is Desert Storm, Arizona's first looping roller coaster. The bright green coaster winds through the heart of the park and is considered the tallest and fastest in the state, with a 42-inch height requirement.
The Skydiver is another Castles N' Coasters icon. The 120-foot drop tower hoists riders high above the park before plunging them in a sudden, stomach-dropping freefall with sweeping views of the entire property. Locals say screams from the ride can sometimes be heard by commuters along Interstate 17. Other adrenaline-heavy attractions include The Patriot, a steel roller coaster, and Splashdown, a log flume ride.
Beyond the thrill rides and family-friendly fun, Castles N' Coasters serves pizza at Georgio's Pizzaria and snacks at the King's Re-Treat Grill N' Stuff. You can even contact the park for birthday parties or group events. While Arizona is often associated with its natural wonders, amusement park fans may find the Grand Canyon can wait. Plus, just over an hour away, Pecan Lake Entertainment offers a giant playground of endless entertainment for families looking to extend their day of fun.