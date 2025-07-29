A Family-Friendly Arizona Amusement Park With A Wide Variety Of Entertainment Offers A Fun Day In Phoenix

Nothing says family-friendly fun like taking on the Wild West on a mini-golf course, riding a thrilling roller coaster, and splashing around on a bumper boat. Castles N' Coasters, a family-favorite amusement park in Phoenix, Arizona, offers exactly that. The park combines family-oriented attractions such as its 18-hole mini-golf course and arcade with extreme thrill rides, making it a destination that keeps both kids and adults entertained for hours.

Located off Interstate 17 in Phoenix, Castles N' Coasters close to Tempe, Glendale, and Scottsdale and about short 31 miles from Ahwatukee Foothills, Phoenix's most desirable neighborhood and family-friendly Arizona charmer with its dining and outdoor thrills. Air travelers can fly into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), about 14.5 miles from the park. Transportation options from the airport include tram, bus, taxi, rideshare, and rental car. Calling an Uber at Sky Harbor may even get you a driverless car, if you're up for the experience.

Affordable tickets and combo passes may encourage a multi-day visit to Castles N' Coasters. For multi-day excursions, there's a selection of affordable and well-reviewed two and three-star hotels within a mile of the park. Current ticket prices include Elite passes for $60, Unlimited Thrill Rides passes for $50, an arcade play pass for $10, a round of mini-golf for $15, along with various add-ons. Seasonal promotions, such as the half-price "Summer Trill Nights" deal, can make the park even more budget-friendly.