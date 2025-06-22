Phoenix's Most Desirable Neighborhood Is A Family-Friendly Arizona Charmer With Dining And Outdoor Thrills

Phoenix is a sprawling metropolis that's often thought of as several cities in one. It's sandwiched between areas like Mesa, Tempe, Scottsdale, and Glendale, which can make choosing a neighborhood to visit — or live in — challenging. If "family-friendly" is a priority for you, then the highly sought-after Ahwatukee Foothills (pronounced "aa-wuh-too-kee") could be the charming locale you're looking for.

This small, triangular village is considered one of the best places to raise a family in Phoenix, since it's safer than 92% of Arizona cities. With a population of just 80,627, locals enjoy beautiful country clubs, golf greens, shopping experiences, and hiking in the surrounding trails, including the epic Maricopa Trail that loops around Phoenix. There's something for every pace of life.

Located less than 10 miles and just over 10 minutes from Sky Harbor International Airport, Ahwatukee Foothills is convenient for families who love weekend getaways or longer adventures. Finding a place to stay is easy; there's an abundance of well-rated hotels in the region thanks to its handy location bordering South Tempe and West Chandler. There are also plenty of Airbnb listings in the residential areas, so you can feel like a local or ... become one? As of 2025, median home prices are just under $350,000, and average monthly rent is around $1,500. The area has stunning mountain views and has been described by residents past and present as peaceful, safe, and having a strong sense of community. If that's something you like the sound of, Ahwatukee Foothills could be calling your name.