Calling An Uber At This Airport In The Southwest May Get You A Driverless Car

Airport trips can be a hassle, and this is yet another option to avoid having to drive and park yourself. That said, not having a driver may freak you out at first, and it makes sense. Driverless cars can seem like something out of a futuristic film. However, Waymo's website explains that there have been 81% fewer airbag deployment crashes than there were with human-driven cars, 72% fewer injury-causing crashes, and 57% fewer police-reported crashes. In addition, since their deployment, Waymo cars have already driven 25 million miles as of July 2024.

There are a few things you should know before you order your Waymo, whether through Uber or the Waymo One app. First, if you're traveling in a Waymo driverless vehicle with someone under the age of 8, you have to bring a booster seat and secure it yourself. They also can't sit in the front. The service doesn't cover everywhere in the state, so availability varies based on your destination. That said, Waymo covers hundreds of square miles in Metro Phoenix, Scottsdale (home of America's largest butterfly pavilion), and parts of Tempe, Mesa, and Chandler (you can see the coverage map here).

If you're still worried about driverless cars, know that Waymo vehicles are equipped with 360-degree sensors that can identify pedestrians three football fields away. They also use lidar, cameras, and radar technology to pick up sights and sounds on the street. And Waymo's electric Jaguar I-PACE cars only use renewable energy. It's a lot to take in, but hey, welcome to the future, friends!