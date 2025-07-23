Travelers At Las Vegas Will Soon Have A Clandestine And Stylish New Lounge To Unwind

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is about to get a serious upgrade in the luxury department. The Nevada hub, which was named the best airport for affordable holiday travel in 2024, will soon be home to a new American Express lounge: Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge. Opening in 2026, this intimate, speakeasy-style space will cater to Platinum and Centurion cardholders passing through Las Vegas, offering a quiet retreat at a busy airport, and a quick, luxurious escape that reimagines the typical preflight lounge.

Located next to the existing Centurion Lounge in Concourse D, Sidecar will feature a dimly lit, design-forward ambiance reminiscent of a classic speakeasy. Expect plush seating, moody lighting, and a vibe that leans more stylish hideaway than standard terminal lounge. Unlike the busy, buffet-style Centurion Lounge, Sidecar is designed with a different kind of traveler in mind. This space targets those who usually make brief lounge stops, like frequent flyers who want elevated service without the wait. "Many of our visitors spend less than an hour in our Lounges, and we've created Sidecar specifically for them," Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel, told ABC News. "The first Centurion Lounge opened in Las Vegas in 2013, so it's fitting that we're launching this new lounge concept at LAS as we continue to innovate to meet our Card Members' needs."

Centurion Lounges is often so busy that visitors have to queue just to get in. With Sidecar, travelers get another option, and one that's arguably even more tailored, indulgent, and exclusive.