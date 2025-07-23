Travelers At Las Vegas Will Soon Have A Clandestine And Stylish New Lounge To Unwind
Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is about to get a serious upgrade in the luxury department. The Nevada hub, which was named the best airport for affordable holiday travel in 2024, will soon be home to a new American Express lounge: Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge. Opening in 2026, this intimate, speakeasy-style space will cater to Platinum and Centurion cardholders passing through Las Vegas, offering a quiet retreat at a busy airport, and a quick, luxurious escape that reimagines the typical preflight lounge.
Located next to the existing Centurion Lounge in Concourse D, Sidecar will feature a dimly lit, design-forward ambiance reminiscent of a classic speakeasy. Expect plush seating, moody lighting, and a vibe that leans more stylish hideaway than standard terminal lounge. Unlike the busy, buffet-style Centurion Lounge, Sidecar is designed with a different kind of traveler in mind. This space targets those who usually make brief lounge stops, like frequent flyers who want elevated service without the wait. "Many of our visitors spend less than an hour in our Lounges, and we've created Sidecar specifically for them," Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel, told ABC News. "The first Centurion Lounge opened in Las Vegas in 2013, so it's fitting that we're launching this new lounge concept at LAS as we continue to innovate to meet our Card Members' needs."
Centurion Lounges is often so busy that visitors have to queue just to get in. With Sidecar, travelers get another option, and one that's arguably even more tailored, indulgent, and exclusive.
What to know about access, timing, and the culinary experience at Sidecar
Access will be available to eligible card members at no additional charge beyond standard Centurion Lounge entry. That means American Express Platinum and Centurion cardholders can enter without paying extra per visit. These cards come with a steep annual fee: Currently $695 for the Platinum Card, which effectively covers Centurion Lounge access year-round.
Sidecar will feature table-side service with a rotating menu of curated small plates and cocktails. The food and drink program is led by the Culinary Collective, a group of award-winning chefs and mixologists that includes Mashama Bailey, Kwame Onwuachi, Sarah Grueneberg, and Mike Solomonov, along with bar director Harrison Ginsberg. Yelp named the Centurion Lounge the "Most Loved Airport Lounge" for 2025, and one of travelers' main reasons is its chef-driven menu – so expectations for Sidecar's culinary offerings are high.
It's worth noting, however, that Sidecar will introduce a new, unique rule: Travelers must enter within 90 minutes of boarding. This time-sensitive window reinforces the concept behind the lounge. It isn't designed to be a place to linger for hours, but as an escape for that restless stretch before boarding, when patience at a crowded gate wears thin. Lounges are no longer one-size-fits-all spaces. With Sidecar, American Express is catering to a growing number of travelers who want focused, personalized service in a stylish environment, without navigating crowded buffets or hunting for open seats.