Just Beyond London Is A Glorious Clear Lake Perfect For A Day Trip Away In England's Green Outdoors
Tucked away in the county of Kent just beyond London is a glorious, clear lake that's being hailed as England's Maldives. Although Southern England doesn't exactly bring to mind visions of sandy shores, or the kind of epic water activities you'll find at these fun water parks in the Caribbean, or at the best family-friendly water parks in Florida, unsuspecting Kent boasts one of the area's largest water parks. An hour's drive or train ride from London lies St Andrews Lakes, a wet and wild playground with a floating aqua park, lakeside beaches, water sports, sailing lessons, a wellness center, and luxurious lakeside accommodations. One enthusiastic patron sang the water complex praises (via The Sun): "If you want the Maldives but don't want to pay or travel too far, then this is as good if not better." Proof that it's the perfect, family-friendly day trip away from the hustle and bustle of London in England's green outdoors.
Sprawling across 175 acres on the site of a former chalk quarry, St Andrews Lakes is a nature lover's paradise surrounded by lush forests in the idyllic English countryside. The 70-acre, freshwater lake is fed by spring water that shimmers a mesmerizing shade of blue owing to leftover chalk particles that scatter sunlight like a prism.
Not only is St Andrews Lakes a haven for those looking to beat the heat, but the area's diversity of fauna also makes it a wonderful place to birdwatch and scuba dive, thanks to the lake's protected fish population. Revelers looking for a truly immersive countryside experience can opt to stay overnight at the onsite campground, or indulge in a luxurious overwater bungalow where lake views, hot tubs, and total privacy make for the ultimate in getting away from it all.
Enjoy amazing lakeside adventures in England's green outdoors
Floating atop the stunning lake is the main aqua park, an inflatable labyrinth comprising slides, obstacles, jumping platforms, monkey bars, and over-water swings. Smaller tykes between the ages of 2 and 6 can splish-splash the day away at the kids' aqua park, an inflatable, above-ground pool kitted out with ropes, slides, and obstacle courses. Big kids and adults can also enjoy a host of enticing water activities. Canoes, paddleboards, and kayaks are available to rent for $34 per hour at the time of writing, as well as pedalo boats that can accommodate up to four people for $54 per person, per hour. Prefer a lazy day in the sun? Pull up a deluxe lounger at one of the resort's two sandy beaches, which are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All day access for adults is $40, and $10 for kids.
Beyond the water, you can dive into plenty of adventurous activities, or bask in a timeout at the wellness center. Visitors can try archery and axe-throwing, traverse the 24-foot climbing wall, and fly above the brilliant lake on a soaring zip-line. If you prefer keeping it chill to chasing thrills, unwind at the Nordic-inspired wellness escape. While it doesn't exactly compare to this famous Scandinavian spa nestled in a mountain ski village in Canada, this quiet corner of the lake offers some rejuvenating R&R. There's a cold-plunge lagoon, detoxifying saunas, hot tubs for a deep soak overlooking the lake, and even yoga classes. Solo day passes run about $107, or you can book for two for $200.