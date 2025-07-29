Just Beyond London Is A Glorious Clear Lake Perfect For A Day Trip Away In England's Green Outdoors

Tucked away in the county of Kent just beyond London is a glorious, clear lake that's being hailed as England's Maldives. Although Southern England doesn't exactly bring to mind visions of sandy shores, or the kind of epic water activities you'll find at these fun water parks in the Caribbean, or at the best family-friendly water parks in Florida, unsuspecting Kent boasts one of the area's largest water parks. An hour's drive or train ride from London lies St Andrews Lakes, a wet and wild playground with a floating aqua park, lakeside beaches, water sports, sailing lessons, a wellness center, and luxurious lakeside accommodations. One enthusiastic patron sang the water complex praises (via The Sun): "If you want the Maldives but don't want to pay or travel too far, then this is as good if not better." Proof that it's the perfect, family-friendly day trip away from the hustle and bustle of London in England's green outdoors.

Sprawling across 175 acres on the site of a former chalk quarry, St Andrews Lakes is a nature lover's paradise surrounded by lush forests in the idyllic English countryside. The 70-acre, freshwater lake is fed by spring water that shimmers a mesmerizing shade of blue owing to leftover chalk particles that scatter sunlight like a prism.

Not only is St Andrews Lakes a haven for those looking to beat the heat, but the area's diversity of fauna also makes it a wonderful place to birdwatch and scuba dive, thanks to the lake's protected fish population. Revelers looking for a truly immersive countryside experience can opt to stay overnight at the onsite campground, or indulge in a luxurious overwater bungalow where lake views, hot tubs, and total privacy make for the ultimate in getting away from it all.