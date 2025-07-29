A Dangerously Uninhabitable Pacific Island Is A Wreck-Diving Mecca And Thriving Shark Sanctuary

Bikini Atoll likely has the most misleading name in the history of islands — more than Mexico's Isla Mujeres or England's Isle of Man. Far from being full of Insta-posing beach models, Bikini Atoll is an uninhabited, radioactive no-man's-land northwest of the Marshall Islands that got flattened by 67 United States nuclear tests from 1946 to 1958. The atoll's 167 inhabitants were relocated for "the good of mankind and to end all world war" (per the National Museum of American History), starved and suffered along the way, while three of the atoll's islands — Bokonijien, Aerokojlol, and Namu — got completely vaporized. Now, sharks prowl its waters above a gallery of shattered and salt-eaten warships, barnacle-encrusted submarines, and the wreckage of the USS Saratoga. But for folks keen on diving to explore this "nuclear ghost fleet," few places could be as awesome.

On the surface, modern-day Bikini Atoll doesn't look too different from any other, idyllic, beach-lined Pacific island, or even a Hawaiian beach like the pristine Kawakiu Beach on Molokai. There are clear, turquoise waters, sandy coastal strips, and thriving greenery. There are also battered bunkers and abandoned buildings that tell the story of the atoll's pained past, a past that's made it a UNESCO World Heritage Site. But the atoll's real story lives beneath its waters amidst a graveyard of about 21 skeletal ship remnants. While the atoll has been reduced to a population of four to six caretakers, divers travel far and wide to visit its waters, wrecks, and marine life en masse. And while permanent residence is impossible because of the atoll's radiation, visiting is ok — within reason. Just stick to bottled water.