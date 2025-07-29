One Of Michigan's Most Underrated Outdoor Escapes Is A Former Mining City With Waterfalls And Ski Slopes
It's hard to imagine a former mining city now known for outdoor escapes, but Iron Mountain has become just that. It is one of Michigan's most underrated towns in the Upper Peninsula (U.P.) and has sports for all seasons, as well as a mine that is now a bat cave, popular museums, and a charming downtown. You'll also find waterfalls in and around Iron Mountain. Fumee Falls, for instance, is just 6 miles outside of the city, and although it doesn't quite offer the falls of nearby Black River Scenic Byway with its Lake Superior views, it is well worth a visit.
Iron Mountain has a charm of its own thanks to many locals who have been there for generations. The city was settled during Michigan's 19th-century mining boom; the iron ore mountain was the attraction that initially brought people here. However, mining for copper and ore stopped in the 1930s. Tourism is now the big industry here, as Iron Mountain is a year-round destination. These days, the mountains are primarily used for skiing and climbing, while a few of the mines are set up for sightseeing.
Attractions in Iron Mountain
The abundance of mountainous outdoors dotted with lakes and rivers is what makes Iron Mountain and its surroundings so beautiful. You can find something to do no matter what time of year you go. Sporting activities are endless and include golf, skiing (cross country and downhill), whitewater rafting, rock climbing, fishing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, camping, ATV, hiking, ice skating, and boating.
One place to experience many of these activities is the Pine Mountain Ski & Golf Resort, home of the country's highest manmade ski jump. This 459-foot jump is known worldwide and used by experienced skiers. Even if you don't fit in that category, you'll find a range of trails fit for different skill levels. Come summer, it transforms into a destination for golfing and mountain biking.
If you need a break from the outdoors, the Millie Mine Bat Cave is an abandoned mine shaft and designated Michigan Wildlife Viewing Area. Here you have the unique opportunity to see bats flying around through the former mining spot. If you want to get even closer to a mine and take a train ride through the city's history, check out the Iron Mountain Iron Mine. And for even more history, consider a day trip to another Michigan mining spot and historic gem with artsy charm.
How to visit Iron Mountain
There are several options for traveling to and from Iron Mountain, Michigan. Ford Airport in Kingsford, with flights via Detroit and Minneapolis, is less than 4 miles away. Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport, also in the U.P., is about a one-and-a-half-hour drive. If you're coming from farther away, you might want to consider the larger Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. It's also roughly an hour and a half away by car, but you will have more options for flights.
Once in Iron Mountain, you'll find a selection of chain and local accommodations. This includes motels, hotels, and cabins. There is a TownePlace by Marriott directly downtown, where there are more than 200 businesses, including clothing boutiques, salons, sporting goods stores, restaurants, and bars. Downtown is also the location of the Iron Mountain Welcome Center.
If you are heading to Iron Mountain in the winter, be sure to pack warm clothes and snow boots. Temperatures in this city get extremely cold, once recording a record low of -39 degrees Fahrenheit. Once you are in the U.P., consider extending your trip with a visit to another underrated Michigan town for a mountain escape, Copper Harbor.