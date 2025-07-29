One Of Michigan's Most Underrated Outdoor Escapes Is A Former Mining City With Waterfalls And Ski Slopes

It's hard to imagine a former mining city now known for outdoor escapes, but Iron Mountain has become just that. It is one of Michigan's most underrated towns in the Upper Peninsula (U.P.) and has sports for all seasons, as well as a mine that is now a bat cave, popular museums, and a charming downtown. You'll also find waterfalls in and around Iron Mountain. Fumee Falls, for instance, is just 6 miles outside of the city, and although it doesn't quite offer the falls of nearby Black River Scenic Byway with its Lake Superior views, it is well worth a visit.

Iron Mountain has a charm of its own thanks to many locals who have been there for generations. The city was settled during Michigan's 19th-century mining boom; the iron ore mountain was the attraction that initially brought people here. However, mining for copper and ore stopped in the 1930s. Tourism is now the big industry here, as Iron Mountain is a year-round destination. These days, the mountains are primarily used for skiing and climbing, while a few of the mines are set up for sightseeing.