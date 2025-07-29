California's Coastal Wildlife Refuge Near Los Angeles Is An Underrated Beachy Gem To Spot Marine Life And Birds

Along California's Highway 1, just south of Long Beach, sits a string of lovely beach towns like Huntington Beach, Sunset Beach, and Seal Beach, which is great for escaping California's beach crowds and relaxing along seemingly endless stretches of sand. About 30 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, the area was historically a vast wetland complex. Today, the landscape is a funky juxtaposition of relaxed oceanside neighborhoods, stunning nature, and U.S. Naval operations. The Naval Weapons Station in Seal Beach has been a key feature of this area since the mid-1940s and has indelibly shaped this region, but the military also recognized the significance of preserving some of the delicate natural ecosystem, too, made more vulnerable by the introduction of oil fields in the 1920s. In 1972, the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge was formally established to conserve this unique Pacific habitat.

Unlike many National Wildlife Refuges (NWR), Seal Beach isn't open to the public on a daily basis due to its location within an active munitions management area, but for an off-the-beaten-path experience — and with a little advance planning — you can experience this unique setting on a scheduled monthly tour. Free tours are offered every last Saturday of the month, except December, from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. Reservations are required to experience this unique 965-acre preserve within the perimeter of the naval station, where you'll learn about the many threatened and endangered species that rely on its presence. Step onto a viewing platform, spot wildlife through a tower viewer, and peruse interpretive placards. And the best part? There's more to see than ever before. Restoration programs during the past few years have continued to expand the overall footprint of the Seal Beach NWR.