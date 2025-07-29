California's Coastal Wildlife Refuge Near Los Angeles Is An Underrated Beachy Gem To Spot Marine Life And Birds
Along California's Highway 1, just south of Long Beach, sits a string of lovely beach towns like Huntington Beach, Sunset Beach, and Seal Beach, which is great for escaping California's beach crowds and relaxing along seemingly endless stretches of sand. About 30 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, the area was historically a vast wetland complex. Today, the landscape is a funky juxtaposition of relaxed oceanside neighborhoods, stunning nature, and U.S. Naval operations. The Naval Weapons Station in Seal Beach has been a key feature of this area since the mid-1940s and has indelibly shaped this region, but the military also recognized the significance of preserving some of the delicate natural ecosystem, too, made more vulnerable by the introduction of oil fields in the 1920s. In 1972, the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge was formally established to conserve this unique Pacific habitat.
Unlike many National Wildlife Refuges (NWR), Seal Beach isn't open to the public on a daily basis due to its location within an active munitions management area, but for an off-the-beaten-path experience — and with a little advance planning — you can experience this unique setting on a scheduled monthly tour. Free tours are offered every last Saturday of the month, except December, from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. Reservations are required to experience this unique 965-acre preserve within the perimeter of the naval station, where you'll learn about the many threatened and endangered species that rely on its presence. Step onto a viewing platform, spot wildlife through a tower viewer, and peruse interpretive placards. And the best part? There's more to see than ever before. Restoration programs during the past few years have continued to expand the overall footprint of the Seal Beach NWR.
Experience a guided tour of the Seal Beal National Wildlife Refuge
Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge is one of myriad places that migrating birds stop along the incredible Pacific Flyway, a north-south path along which waterbirds travel thousands of miles between Alaska and Patagonia. Coordinated efforts by volunteer and local trusts establish and monitor important areas in each state where birds are able to rest, eat, and breed — things that have become more difficult over time due to the effects of climate change and human encroachment on natural habitat.
Areas like the Seal Beach NWR are crucial when it comes to protecting some of the most vulnerable species, as the salt marsh provides food and shelter. As you walk around, keep those binoculars handy to try spotting two species that Seal Beach specifically focuses on: the California least tern and the Ridgway's rail. Specially constructed rafts and a human-made island, carefully maintained by U.S. Fish and Wildlife, provide places for these wonderful birds to nest. It doesn't end at birds, either! You're in for a treat if you have the opportunity to see an endangered Eastern Pacific green sea turtle, which feeds on the refuge's seagrasses and algae.
Speaking of a bite to eat, drive just about five minutes from the entrance of the NWR to the iconic Harbor House Café, located right on Highway 1 in Sunset Beach. Operating since 1939, this throwback diner is a mainstay of the Orange County food scene, open 24/7 — even holidays! Enjoy beachy vibes with comfy booths, floor-to-ceiling antiques, and movie-themed memorabilia within view of Sunset Beach's iconic water tower, which you can rent on Airbnb for unparalleled, 360-degree views.
Observe conservation efforts around Seal Beach
For a picturesque stroll anytime, head across the street from the naval station entrance to Gum Grove Park, a local area with eucalyptus and a publicly accessible nature path. Just before entering the gated community of Heron Pointe, you'll find a small parking area to the left, marking the Hellman Ranch Trailhead. The interpretive trail branches in two directions through the long sliver of Gum Grove Park, which cradles the adjacent Los Cerritos Wetlands. You can also learn about the area's earliest Indigenous inhabitants via bronze informational plaques on boulders along the Hellman Ranch Trail, imparting local history and marking a sacred burial site uncovered by a construction crew back in 2002 that's now protected. The Los Cerritos Wetlands Trust offers monthly guided tours at 8 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
This area of critical salt marsh habitats is complemented by the San Gabriel River, which also happens to be a great place to hit the river trail on two wheels via the 35-mile San Gabriel River Trail. Wrap up your ride with a craft cocktail and dune views at the Beach House in Seal Beach. Then head toward the city of Huntington Beach, where you'll also find one of California's widest stretches of soft sand. Cozy up in a classic roadside motel, like Ocean Surf Inn and Suites, which offers comfy, no-frills accommodations with easy beach access. For something a tad more upscale, head inland just a little ways to Ayres Hotel, then head about 8 miles south to catch the sunset at Bolsa Chica State Beach, a less-crowded, stunning California destination perfect for a family beach trip.