Just Across The Steinhatchee River Is A Florida Village With Fishing Charters And Local Seafood
Some people say Steinhatchee is the best-kept secret destination on Florida's Gulf Coast. Sure, it is located inside the tree capital of the South and is the home of great events like the Fiddler Crab Festival, but about five minutes down the road, on the other side of the Steinhatchee River, lies another of Florida's hidden gems — the small town of Jena. With less than 2,000 residents, there aren't many options for lodging, but that's okay since you'll find vacation rentals, campgrounds, and hotels right across the bridge in Steinhatchee.
Jena is a great spot for outdoors enthusiasts, though, and serves as a perfect jumping-off point for those coming to the area for scalloping and fishing. That also makes it a great place for sampling some of Florida's best seafood, too, and Kathi's Krab Shack and Roy's Restaurant in Steinhatchee come highly rated. There's off-the-water fun too, and you can embark on a journey down the Road to Nowhere for great paddling and birdwatching.
Jena is located in the northwest part of the state in the area known as Florida's Big Bend. This is a rural area, so it will involve a little road trip to get there, but you can fly into Tallahassee International Airport (TLH), rent a car, and be there in less than two hours. Tampa International Airport (TPA) is a little over two and a half hours away, but it is served by more airlines, so it may be easier for you to find a flight there.
Fishing and scalloping in Jena, Florida
Seafood lovers will be excited when visiting this part of the state, because Jena is positioned perfectly along the Steinhatchee River near Florida's Gulf Coast. The area is well-known in the fishing community, and it's one of the best places for red drum fishing. One reviewer on Google spoke highly about their experience with Florida Saltwater Flats Fishing Charters, and said, "Excellent day fishing with Captain Mark. Showed us the ropes and hooked us up on redfish. Captain Mark and Captain Bobbi are excellent captains and are both great people. We always have a great time when we are on the water with them."
Jena is also a phenomenal place to visit during scallop season. The season varies by region, but in the Steinhatchee/Jena area, it lasts from June 15 to Labor Day. Bay scallops thrive in certain spots along Florida's Gulf Coast, and this is one of those places. Most people go out on a boat and snorkel as they search for scallops in the seagrass. If you choose to go scalloping, one reviewer recommended Rocky Creek Charters, saying, "First time to Steinhatchee and to scalloping. Frank is a great boat captain, knowledgeable, fun to go out with, and seems to truly care that you have a great experience. I loved being able to go out of the creek instead of Steinhatchee River, it saved us a lot of time. Highly recommend his company!"
Take a drive down the Road to Nowhere in Jena, Florida
The Big Bend Scenic Byway is an awesome road trip on Florida's less crowded side. While that is a 220-mile drive, you can take a shorter journey down the Road to Nowhere. The 12-mile trek is the southern extension of County Road 361 and starts at Casey's Corner in Jena. The Road to Nowhere eventually ends at the shoreline of Florida's Gulf Coast, but those who make the journey will be granted access to the main attraction – access to the 160-mile Big Bend Saltwater Paddling Trail.
There are four places to launch your vessel on this roadway, including the Pine Log ramp that is located inside the Jena Wildlife Management Area and the Rocky Creek ramp that takes you to a route that has a rocky shoreline. There are also spots you can launch from off of Sing Creek Road and at Cow Creek.
Birders will also enjoy a drive down the Road to Nowhere in Jena, as it is a part of the Great Florida Birding & Wildlife Trail. Bring the binoculars because you could get lucky and spot Red Knots, Marbled Godwits, Clapper Rails, or even a Black Rail. Hikers and off-road cyclists also have over 300 miles of trails and roads to explore here, but it's important to note that hunters also use the land within the Big Bend Wildlife Management Area's Jena Unit, so it's best to wear bright orange when out exploring there.