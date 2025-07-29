Just Across The Steinhatchee River Is A Florida Village With Fishing Charters And Local Seafood

Some people say Steinhatchee is the best-kept secret destination on Florida's Gulf Coast. Sure, it is located inside the tree capital of the South and is the home of great events like the Fiddler Crab Festival, but about five minutes down the road, on the other side of the Steinhatchee River, lies another of Florida's hidden gems — the small town of Jena. With less than 2,000 residents, there aren't many options for lodging, but that's okay since you'll find vacation rentals, campgrounds, and hotels right across the bridge in Steinhatchee.

Jena is a great spot for outdoors enthusiasts, though, and serves as a perfect jumping-off point for those coming to the area for scalloping and fishing. That also makes it a great place for sampling some of Florida's best seafood, too, and Kathi's Krab Shack and Roy's Restaurant in Steinhatchee come highly rated. There's off-the-water fun too, and you can embark on a journey down the Road to Nowhere for great paddling and birdwatching.

Jena is located in the northwest part of the state in the area known as Florida's Big Bend. This is a rural area, so it will involve a little road trip to get there, but you can fly into Tallahassee International Airport (TLH), rent a car, and be there in less than two hours. Tampa International Airport (TPA) is a little over two and a half hours away, but it is served by more airlines, so it may be easier for you to find a flight there.