Escape The Crowds Of The Hamptons At A Nearby, Secluded Beach State Park Full Of Outdoor Fun
You can visit many of New York's best stretches of sand when exploring the Hamptons, but if you're looking for a less crowded alternative, you may want to travel a bit further afield than the uber-popular Jones Beach. If you head to the end of the North Fork, past Greenport and Shelter Island, you will find the town of Orient Point and the neighboring Orient Beach State Park, a protected swatch of land home to 8.5 miles of shoreline. The park is known for its wide sandy spit that faces Gardiners Bay, and is a quieter beach ideal for water sports, hiking, and birdwatching.
The sand quality is more grainy with rocks and shells, so it's not exactly the best beach for lying on, but it is great fun if you are interested in exploring natural ecosystems. The maritime forest is interspersed with prickly-pear cactus between groves of red cedar and black-jack oak trees, which together assemble a scene of such natural beauty that it was designated a National Natural Landmark in 1980. Also adding to the scenery is the abundant birdlife, which also earned the park Audubon Important Bird Area status. Here's everything you need to know about everything there is to do in Orient Beach State Park, from visiting historic lighthouses and finding the best accommodation nearby.
Birdwatching at Orient Beach State Park
Even though the sand here is quite rough, there are plenty of activities to keep you busy, including the scenic 2-mile drive past the visitors center. Make sure you stop to visit the Orient Long Beach Bar "Bug" Light, a lighthouse that was originally constructed — and then later rebuilt — in the 19th century. If you want to see birds, keep your eye out over the wetlands where you'll have the best chance of spotting egrets, herons, and osprey.
There are a few trails you can take through the forest, like the Roy Latham Maritime Forest Trail, which is a short quarter-mile stroll, or the 2.5-mile loop around the Long Beach Peninsula. Prefer to be on the water? Rent a kayak or paddleboard from Eagle's Neck Paddling Company between May and September. If you're interested in traveling to see more birdlife, read more about the best birdwatching destinations in the United States.
How to visit Orient Beach State Park and where to stay
Orient Beach State Park is about a 2.5-hour drive east from New York City. It's a straight shot down the highway, and there are no direct buses or trains. If you're coming from Connecticut, one alternative is to take the Cross Sound Ferry from New London to Orient Point, which takes about 90 minutes and costs $20 one-way per adult, or $70 if you are bringing a car.
The state park does not offer campgrounds, but you can stay overnight nearby at one of the tip of the North Fork's most highly-rated hotels. The Menhaden is a chic boutique hotel in Greenport, a historic town with picturesque views just 11 miles away, offering that stylish coastal Hamptons look with white walls and driftwood decor, plus a chic rooftop area and complimentary beach chairs and coolers that you can take with you on a day out. Also in Greenport, the Silver Sands Motel & Beach Bungalows is a surprisingly fashionable find camouflaged in a retro motel exterior. It offers a variety of accommodations, from standard rooms with garden and waterfront views to one-bedroom beach shacks and two-bedroom bungalows, all visually pleasing with colorful and whimsical decor.