Escape The Crowds Of The Hamptons At A Nearby, Secluded Beach State Park Full Of Outdoor Fun

You can visit many of New York's best stretches of sand when exploring the Hamptons, but if you're looking for a less crowded alternative, you may want to travel a bit further afield than the uber-popular Jones Beach. If you head to the end of the North Fork, past Greenport and Shelter Island, you will find the town of Orient Point and the neighboring Orient Beach State Park, a protected swatch of land home to 8.5 miles of shoreline. The park is known for its wide sandy spit that faces Gardiners Bay, and is a quieter beach ideal for water sports, hiking, and birdwatching.

The sand quality is more grainy with rocks and shells, so it's not exactly the best beach for lying on, but it is great fun if you are interested in exploring natural ecosystems. The maritime forest is interspersed with prickly-pear cactus between groves of red cedar and black-jack oak trees, which together assemble a scene of such natural beauty that it was designated a National Natural Landmark in 1980. Also adding to the scenery is the abundant birdlife, which also earned the park Audubon Important Bird Area status. Here's everything you need to know about everything there is to do in Orient Beach State Park, from visiting historic lighthouses and finding the best accommodation nearby.