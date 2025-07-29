Canada's Secret Island Archipelago Offers Whale Watching, Breathtaking Scenery, And Cozy Wineries

The islands are brimming with the best of the Pacific Northwest. Sea kayakers come to paddle between the main islands, as well as the smaller outer islands, deep blue inlets, and little isles inhabited only by birds. The rich concentration of fish and other marine life draws anglers, divers, and whales, making it one of the best destinations for whale watching in the world, especially for orcas.

Each island has its own activities and charm. On Quadra Island, visit the quaint SouthEnd Farm Winery to try some fresh wines or spirits made with locally grown ingredients in an idyllic farm setting. Summer Saturdays feature the Quadra Island Farmer's Market in Quathiaski Cove, and the Cape Mudge Lighthouse is an iconic site on the coast with stunning views. Cape Mudge Village is the artisanal center of the island, where you can view totem pole exhibits and buy some handicrafts. Several provincial parks, such as the Octopus Islands Provincial Park, are home to an incredible array of wildlife, including eagles, dolphins, and whales.

The adventure doesn't stop on Quadra! Continue your British Columbia wine tasting experience on Hornby Island, where you can savor delicious, bubbly varietals from Hornby Island Winery at the local farmers' market. On Denman Island, you can visit the tasting room at the Corlan Vineyard to try organic wines for free or explore the gorgeous green grounds. The rugged Cortes Island is harder to reach and has fewer people, but its beauty and sense of community are truly special. Come in August for the annual Sandcastle Day or in the other summer months to hike through the beautiful forests and swim in the pristine waters. In the Outer Islands, travelers in search of true wilderness can find what they're looking for.