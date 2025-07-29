Canada's Secret Island Archipelago Offers Whale Watching, Breathtaking Scenery, And Cozy Wineries
Canada is one of the world's largest countries, and it takes the top spot when it comes to coastline, as it unexpectedly has the longest in the world and is filled with remarkable beaches. Off of this impressive shoreline are thousands of different islands, some well-populated, some more remote. The Salish Sea, which straddles the border between the U.S. state of Washington and the Canadian province of British Columbia, has hundreds of islands alone. This includes the delightful little archipelago, the Discovery Islands, a true hidden gem.
Located between Vancouver Island and the British Columbia mainland, these islands are out of the way, but travelers who make the effort to visit will be richly rewarded. Best reached by ferry from Vancouver Island, the Discovery Islands boast breathtaking West Coast scenery, surrounded by ocean, mountains, and dense forest. Visitors can spot a huge variety of wildlife (like whales), taste grapes from the vine in local wineries, explore lighthouses, and enjoy a wide variety of outdoor adventures, from kayaking to scuba diving.
Canada's Discovery Islands are remote getaways
The Discovery Islands are numerous, but only a few are inhabited. The main islands in the archipelago are the Quadra and Cortes islands, which are also the only two reachable by regular ferry service. Quadra Island, the main hub of the chain, is serviced by a 10-minute ferry from Vancouver Island's Campbell River, the "Salmon Capital of the World" and a peaceful Canadian city. Quadra is connected to Cortes Island from the charming seaside village of Heriot Bay via a 40-minute ferry. The rest of the main Discovery Islands, known as the "Outer Islands," are not accessed by ferry. The largest ones, including Sonora, Read, Stuart, and Rendevous islands, can be reached by boat taxi, kayak, or seaplane.
Although the ferry from Vancouver Island is a short (and scenic) 10 minutes, it's best to stay several nights and take advantage of all the islands have to offer. The three main population centers on Quadra Island are the aforementioned Heriot Bay, Quathiaski Cove (where the ferries from Campbell River dock), and Cape Mudge Village, the center of the local First Nations groups. Accommodations of every sort are scattered all over the island — from the more luxurious Gowlland Harbour Resort (with an excellent on-site restaurant) and the no-frills Cape Mudge RV Park to the unique Tsa-Kwa-Luten Lodge, designed and run by the local First Nations Laichwiltach group. Cortes Island features several small inns and campgrounds, while the remote Outer Islands are light on accommodations besides the occasional fishing or kayaking lodge, and a luxurious wellness resort or two.
Enjoy local wines and adventures in the Discovery Islands
The islands are brimming with the best of the Pacific Northwest. Sea kayakers come to paddle between the main islands, as well as the smaller outer islands, deep blue inlets, and little isles inhabited only by birds. The rich concentration of fish and other marine life draws anglers, divers, and whales, making it one of the best destinations for whale watching in the world, especially for orcas.
Each island has its own activities and charm. On Quadra Island, visit the quaint SouthEnd Farm Winery to try some fresh wines or spirits made with locally grown ingredients in an idyllic farm setting. Summer Saturdays feature the Quadra Island Farmer's Market in Quathiaski Cove, and the Cape Mudge Lighthouse is an iconic site on the coast with stunning views. Cape Mudge Village is the artisanal center of the island, where you can view totem pole exhibits and buy some handicrafts. Several provincial parks, such as the Octopus Islands Provincial Park, are home to an incredible array of wildlife, including eagles, dolphins, and whales.
The adventure doesn't stop on Quadra! Continue your British Columbia wine tasting experience on Hornby Island, where you can savor delicious, bubbly varietals from Hornby Island Winery at the local farmers' market. On Denman Island, you can visit the tasting room at the Corlan Vineyard to try organic wines for free or explore the gorgeous green grounds. The rugged Cortes Island is harder to reach and has fewer people, but its beauty and sense of community are truly special. Come in August for the annual Sandcastle Day or in the other summer months to hike through the beautiful forests and swim in the pristine waters. In the Outer Islands, travelers in search of true wilderness can find what they're looking for.