North Carolina's Under-The-Radar Outer Banks Island Village Promises Incredible Seafood And Quiet Charm
With the cast of "Outer Banks" back in South Carolina filming for the 2026 release of the show's next season, it's an exciting time to visit the North Carolina coast, where the show is set. But if you want to skip the crowds and uncover a more authentic experience, then head for the quietly charming fishing village of Wanchese on Roanoke Island. While other parts of the island are more developed, this well-kept secret offers all the coastal charm and world-class seafood without the more polished facade of more touristy areas like the artsy beach town of Kitty Hawk.
While visitors will find standard beachside activities like biking, kayaking, and beach-combing here, there's plenty more to see and do. It's possible to spot sea turtles nesting, or their eggs hatching, as well as plenty of chances for birdwatching. The village's small shops are worth wandering through, but above all, Wanchese is best known for its seafood scene. Those who make the journey will find ample opportunity to experience the local industry. Whether it's at seafood haunts at the marina or out on the water with a charter, Wanchese is the place to get up close to the action.
Wanchese's best seafood
While there are plenty of options for fishing charters off the coast of the island from Wanchese, the village offers several boating tours that focus on other types of marine life. Visitors who do not want to participate in catching fish or going offshore in a smaller boat can join a dolphin- and whale-watching tour. Another option is to go shrimping and crabbing. But if boarding a boat isn't your idea of seaside fun, you can still find and experience the fishing scene at the marina. Watch the boats come in and look for their catch of the day from the docks.
Another way to enjoy Wanchese's culinary scene is to head to the Wanchese Tiki Bar for drinks or to a local eatery to dive into the town's excellent seafood. Choose from freshly caught shrimp, soft-shell crab (when they're in season), scallops, and more. Among the small restaurants in the village, three are known among locals as the best: O'Neal's Sea Harvest, The Landing Grill, and Great Gut Deli. The first is located inside a seafood industrial park where you can eat, but also buy seafood to take home with you. The last two restaurants are situated in small marinas near Mill Landing Road, making them scenic spots to eat.
Wanchese's charming beach stays
Those who plan to stay in Wanchese will find just two charming bed and breakfasts available. The first, Island House of Wanchese, is a century-old pink home with traditional furnishings and cozy rooms that run from $130 to $170 a night where you can unwind after a day on the water. Next up is the Wanchese Inn, a picturesque blue house just minutes from the village marina, whose rooms range from $90 to $140 depending on the season. There are, however, centrally located rentals throughout the small town, each costing around $175 per night.
Unless you plan to road trip to the Outer Banks, you'll need to fly into Norfolk International Airport (ORF). Though the airport is located some 100 miles away, it only takes about two hours to reach the fishing village. And because of the distance, visitors will need to rent a car to make the drive down the scenic North Carolina highway, N.C. Highway 12, to reach it. Thankfully, this drive includes two ferry rides with beautiful views of the surrounding marsh. Be sure to check ferry schedules in advance to ensure you arrive before the ferries depart.
For a quiet beach escape with no shortage of delicious seafood, Wanchese should be on your shortlist of destinations. But don't forget to visit the quaint villages on the Outer Banks' least visited islands along the way.