North Carolina's Under-The-Radar Outer Banks Island Village Promises Incredible Seafood And Quiet Charm

With the cast of "Outer Banks" back in South Carolina filming for the 2026 release of the show's next season, it's an exciting time to visit the North Carolina coast, where the show is set. But if you want to skip the crowds and uncover a more authentic experience, then head for the quietly charming fishing village of Wanchese on Roanoke Island. While other parts of the island are more developed, this well-kept secret offers all the coastal charm and world-class seafood without the more polished facade of more touristy areas like the artsy beach town of Kitty Hawk.

While visitors will find standard beachside activities like biking, kayaking, and beach-combing here, there's plenty more to see and do. It's possible to spot sea turtles nesting, or their eggs hatching, as well as plenty of chances for birdwatching. The village's small shops are worth wandering through, but above all, Wanchese is best known for its seafood scene. Those who make the journey will find ample opportunity to experience the local industry. Whether it's at seafood haunts at the marina or out on the water with a charter, Wanchese is the place to get up close to the action.