A Road Trip On This Scenic North Carolina Highway Leads Through Many Iconic Outer Banks Destinations

Few things are more quintessentially American than the classic road trip: Writers from Steinbeck to Kerouac have described the thrill of moving through diverse landscapes on the open road. North Carolina's Outer Banks — famously abbreviated OBX — make for one such great American road trip. Connected by approximately 148 miles of highway — and a few epic bridges — the barrier islands and peninsulas fringing the Atlantic seaboard comprise a calming, coastal route known as the Outer Banks Scenic Byway. From the artsy beach town of Kitty Hawk where the Wright Brothers made history as the "first in flight," reaching to its southernmost point at one of the most captivating, least-visited of the Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island, this scenic road trip might have you checking local real estate listings by the time it's over.

N.C. Highway 12 is the thread of the Outer Banks Scenic Byway. Sand dunes and wild grasses surround the two-lane road, flanked by the intracoastal estuaries of the Pamlico Sound on one side and the Atlantic Ocean on the other. You'll catch glimpses of seagulls and maybe sandpipers, and small towns that dot the journey with local color.

There's a distinctive summertime vibe in the Outer Banks. This is the kind of place that draws tourists during the warmer months, but hibernates much of the rest of the year. If you make the trek during off-season, businesses are likely to be quiet or closed, and sun may give way to dense marine fog, giving the area a mysterious but cozy feeling. The area's natural beauty has a calming presence on those who experience it. The Outer Banks is inarguably one of the most beautiful places in North Carolina, and as Our State magazine declared, "Traveling N.C. 12 is a uniquely Outer Banks experience."