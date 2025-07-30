One Of The Best Hikes In The World Is A Quiet, Ethereal Trail Through California's Ancient Bristlecone Pines

While California has plenty of natural wonders to share, the state's epic mountain ranges stand out above the rest (literally). For example, the Sierra Nevada region contains monumental wonders like the 14,505-foot Mount Whitney (the highest peak in the U.S. outside of Alaska) and the spectacular alternative to Yosemite along the High Sierra Trail. Not every wonder found in Sierra Nevada is quite so obvious from a distance, however. One scenic stretch of California's mountainous east complements its towering mountain scenery with a forest of some of the oldest trees on Earth. The Methuselah Trail earns its biblical name thanks to a memorable collection of ancient bristlecone pine trees that grow in the region, including what may be the single oldest tree in the world.

The trail would be a notable hike even if it had nothing other than its unique botanical treasures to offer. But its remarkable bristlecone pine forest is just one of many unforgettable scenes you'll find throughout the hike, with majestic mountain vistas and vibrant forests ascending on all sides. Despite this ethereal scenery, the Methuselah Trail is one of the less challenging hikes you'll find in California's mountains.

Though not without difficulty, the trail can be completed in around two to three hours, with much less elevation gain than you'd fear from a high-altitude hike. With such amazing scenery, moderate difficulty, and ancient arboreal wonders, California's Methuselah Trail may very well be one of the best hikes in the world.