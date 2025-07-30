One Of The Best Hikes In The World Is A Quiet, Ethereal Trail Through California's Ancient Bristlecone Pines
While California has plenty of natural wonders to share, the state's epic mountain ranges stand out above the rest (literally). For example, the Sierra Nevada region contains monumental wonders like the 14,505-foot Mount Whitney (the highest peak in the U.S. outside of Alaska) and the spectacular alternative to Yosemite along the High Sierra Trail. Not every wonder found in Sierra Nevada is quite so obvious from a distance, however. One scenic stretch of California's mountainous east complements its towering mountain scenery with a forest of some of the oldest trees on Earth. The Methuselah Trail earns its biblical name thanks to a memorable collection of ancient bristlecone pine trees that grow in the region, including what may be the single oldest tree in the world.
The trail would be a notable hike even if it had nothing other than its unique botanical treasures to offer. But its remarkable bristlecone pine forest is just one of many unforgettable scenes you'll find throughout the hike, with majestic mountain vistas and vibrant forests ascending on all sides. Despite this ethereal scenery, the Methuselah Trail is one of the less challenging hikes you'll find in California's mountains.
Though not without difficulty, the trail can be completed in around two to three hours, with much less elevation gain than you'd fear from a high-altitude hike. With such amazing scenery, moderate difficulty, and ancient arboreal wonders, California's Methuselah Trail may very well be one of the best hikes in the world.
The Methuselah Trail and the oldest trees on Earth
The Methuselah Trail is part of the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest in the White Mountains region of California's Inyo National Forest. This particular forest gets its name from its collection of remarkable bristlecone pine trees. Though they may not look like much on the surface, this hardy species of pine tree is believed to be one of the longest-living non-clonal lifeforms on Earth. Some individual members of the species have even been dated to nearly 5,000 years old. The Great Basin Bristlecone pine is also notable for being exceedingly rare, with populations only found in subalpine regions in California, Nevada, and Utah. The bristlecone pines along the Methuselah Trail are particularly notable for their impressive age.
The trail itself is named after an individual specimen called "Methuselah," after the famously long-lived biblical figure. First discovered in the 1950s, Methuselah is approximately 4,847 years old. This means that California's White Mountains are home to the oldest-known tree on Earth! Unfortunately, it's impossible to know for sure if you see Methuselah itself on the Methuselah Trail, as the legendary tree's exact location is withheld from the public to protect it from vandals and unscrupulous tourists.
Still, the Methuselah Trail is an unforgettable hike, with plenty of stops for bristlecone pine views (and selfies). The trail begins at the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest Visitor Center, and from there covers 3.9 miles in a reasonably challenging loop. Since California's mountains aren't exactly known for their accommodating terrain, the Methuselah Trail is one of the best routes for exploring the region's high-altitude mountain scenery without subjecting yourself to a strenuous mountaineering trek.
Mountain beauty on the Methuselah Trail
Even without its record-holding trees, the Methuselah Trail is an unforgettable and scenic showcase of California's severely underrated White Mountains. Running adjacent to the Sierra Nevada, the White Mountains feature High Sierra's epic summits and splendid views. And although the Inyo National Forest sees roughly 4 million visitors annually, according to the U.S. Forest Service, those visitors are spread throughout the White Mountains. Mount Whitney, on the other hand, sees 30,000 summit attempts per year, meaning you're more likely to encounter trail congestion despite the presence of fewer overall visitors. Even better, the surrounding White Mountains Region of the Inyo National Forest is a one-of-a-kind blend of mountain peaks, desert landscapes, and complex ecosystems of the kind that spawn the bristlecone pines.
The Methuselah Trail covers much of the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest's Schulman Grove, which features plenty of convenient amenities like benches, interpretive signs, and picnic areas. The trail's high altitude also affords visitors plenty of breathtaking views of the White Mountains, the Sierra Nevada, and even the Great Basin in Nevada!A landscape defined by ancient, windswept trees, titanic mountains, and the edges of a vast desert certainly looks like something out of a fantasy novel. And thanks to the overnight amenities available at Inyo National Forest, you can spend the night within that fantasy world.
Inyo National Forest's Grandview Campground is about five miles from the visitor center, with 23 campsites located on two looped roads. Even better, the campground has no reservation fees (though a $10 maintenance donation is recommended). If you're not feeling the rugged vibes of the Grandview's basic campsites, you can also stay overnight in nearby towns in Inyo County. For example, just an hour away awaits Bishop, California's extraordinary exploration hub, which is home to the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport. Otherwise, the Methuselah Trail is a four-hour drive from Las Vegas and a six-hour drive from LAX.