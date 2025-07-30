This Florida Beach Escape Blends High-Rise Luxury, Hidden Gardens, And Vintage Pier Charm

Given its warm weather, pristine beaches, and relatively low tax rates, Florida has long been a popular state to live in and move to, even becoming the fastest-growing state by population in 2022. While that trend has slowed (and even reversed in some statistical categories) over recent years, Florida remains a popular destination for tourists and retirees, especially in highly desired, ocean-adjacent locales like Miami, Tampa, and Jacksonville.

Minutes from Miami's best-kept secret beach getaway, Sunny Isles Beach offers resort-style, high-rise luxury living for residents and an authentic, Miami-influenced vacation for visitors. And that comes without the crowds and noise that accompany standard time spent in one of America's best and highly touristed party cities. While Sunny Isles Beach may only span two miles along the edge of its sun-soaked barrier island, it is dominated by the luxury condos that comprise its iconic skyline, attracting those seeking to enjoy the high-rise condo lifestyle in sunny South Florida. Prestigious hotel brands like The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis have curated luxury resort-style living and amenities for residents year-round, including beach and wellness clubs, infinity pools, and specialized dining and shopping experiences, all in the heart of Sunny Isles Beach.

Nicknamed "The City of Sun and Sea" by the local municipalityin 1997, Sunny Isles sits in an ideal location on Florida's popular Gold Coast. Just 15 miles south of Fort Lauderdale International Airport and 20 miles northeast of Miami International Airport, this small oceanfront city is the perfect getaway, whether you want to escape for just a few days of fun or plan to live out your golden years in the lap of luxury.