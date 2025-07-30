This Florida Beach Escape Blends High-Rise Luxury, Hidden Gardens, And Vintage Pier Charm
Given its warm weather, pristine beaches, and relatively low tax rates, Florida has long been a popular state to live in and move to, even becoming the fastest-growing state by population in 2022. While that trend has slowed (and even reversed in some statistical categories) over recent years, Florida remains a popular destination for tourists and retirees, especially in highly desired, ocean-adjacent locales like Miami, Tampa, and Jacksonville.
Minutes from Miami's best-kept secret beach getaway, Sunny Isles Beach offers resort-style, high-rise luxury living for residents and an authentic, Miami-influenced vacation for visitors. And that comes without the crowds and noise that accompany standard time spent in one of America's best and highly touristed party cities. While Sunny Isles Beach may only span two miles along the edge of its sun-soaked barrier island, it is dominated by the luxury condos that comprise its iconic skyline, attracting those seeking to enjoy the high-rise condo lifestyle in sunny South Florida. Prestigious hotel brands like The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis have curated luxury resort-style living and amenities for residents year-round, including beach and wellness clubs, infinity pools, and specialized dining and shopping experiences, all in the heart of Sunny Isles Beach.
Nicknamed "The City of Sun and Sea" by the local municipalityin 1997, Sunny Isles sits in an ideal location on Florida's popular Gold Coast. Just 15 miles south of Fort Lauderdale International Airport and 20 miles northeast of Miami International Airport, this small oceanfront city is the perfect getaway, whether you want to escape for just a few days of fun or plan to live out your golden years in the lap of luxury.
Fun in the sun at Newport Pier and nearby parks
Aside from its numerous sky-scraping buildings, Sunny Isles is also home to another iconic landmark: the Newport Pier. Originally built in 1936 and named the Sunny Isles Pier, the pier is now a designated historic site and stretches 800 feet into the Atlantic Ocean waters that border Sunny Isles Beach. A highly sought-after fishing destination, the Newport Fishing Pier Park has multiple areas for enthusiasts to throw their line in the ocean for a small fee. Walkers and runners use the pier for exercise and sightseeing, while swimming and sunbathing can be enjoyed on the sandy beaches and in the warm waters surrounding the pier.
In addition to the Newport Pier Park, Sunny Isles has numerous other enjoyable parks that offer something for every type of visitor, including nature lovers, athletes, art and culture enthusiasts, and even fur babies. Samson Oceanfront Park, as its name suggests, sits on prime beachfront real estate and is equipped with volleyball courts, free Wi-Fi, public bathrooms and showers, picnic areas, vending machines, and a lifeguard station. Gateway Park, on the south end of Sunny Isles, features a butterfly garden, performance stage, and community gathering areas, including a playground with an interactive water feature.
Both Heritage Park and Gwen Margolis Park offer off-leash spaces for your four-legged family members, while Pelican Community Park is home to a community center, fitness center, outdoor baseball diamond, indoor basketball court, free Wi-Fi, and a community shuttle. For adults seeking a little more freedom, Haulover Beach Park, named to the 2024 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards, is one of Florida's most popular "clothing-optional" beach destinations.
Animal adventures in Sunny Isles Beach
Given its warm, crystal-clear waters and sunny, inviting climate, Miami and its surrounding suburbs and islands are a refuge for many sea and wildlife species. Several tours in the area offer opportunities for snorkeling and swimming with dolphins. For active animal lovers who also enjoy water sports like stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking, the highly-rated Raccoon Island Exploration Tour and Mangrove Jungle Exploration Tour offered by Soflo Water Adventures provide unique opportunities to view, and in some cases safely interact with, Florida's diverse animal population in their natural habitat.
Sunny Isles Beach is also home to several 2024 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice restaurants, including the upscale Baleenkitchen, which offers globally-inspired bites for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and one of the most well-known meat houses in the world, the Brazilian steakhouse La Cabrera. The Sandbar at Newport Pier specializes in sushi and fresh seafood, complemented by specialty cocktails and jaw-dropping ocean views.
For a unique view of Sunny Isles, head just 8 miles north to Hollywood, Florida. Home to one of America's best beach boardwalks, Hollywood is another family-friendly oceanside destination full of entertaining adventures, including a helicopter ride that offers mesmerizing aerial views of iconic Miami landmarks, like Hard Rock Stadium, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and, of course, Sunny Isles Beach.