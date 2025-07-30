Tucked On Maine's Coast Between Portland And Bar Harbor Is A Puffin Paradise With Unique Exhibits And Seabirds

Puffins are one of the cutest and most photogenic seabirds — believe it or not, they're often compared to clowns, with a bright orange beak, black head and back, and white belly. The ocean islands off the coast of Maine are the only nesting sites for Atlantic puffins in the U.S. More than 4,000 puffins come to Maine's coast every summer between the months of May and August; June and July are the best time to see them. Head to the stretch of coastline between the underrated town of Bar Harbor and Portland, and you'll discover the Project Puffin Visitor Center in Rockland.

Project Puffin Visitor Center is part of the Audubon Seabird Institute. Overhunting in the early 1900s caused the number of seabirds here to decrease dramatically, but the center is full of information detailing the success story of bringing puffins and other seabirds back to the Gulf of Maine. Project Puffin Visitor Center has exhibits and activities, as well as a gift shop and educational programs. Learn about Project Puffin through a 20-minute documentary in the theater, and watch real-time video (including sound) of puffins and other seabirds from live cameras on the coast. You can even look inside a puffin burrow — an interactive exhibit that's fun for all ages. The art gallery features photographs and artwork of seabirds. Keep in mind that the visitor center closes in late fall and reopens in the spring, so plan your trip here in the summertime.