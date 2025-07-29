This Hidden Pebble Beach In Dubrovnik Is A Local Favorite For Snorkeling, Kayaking, And Stunning Views

Stroll west from Dubrovnik's storied old town (the most beautiful bit of one of Europe's most walkable cities), via Ploče Gate, and you'll eventually hit the impressive Lovrijenac fortress, perched on top of the 121-foot-high cliffs. Trace the rugged rocks and you'll soon stumble into a snug bay, with a delightful pebbly beach and divine clear waters, protected by the cliffs and flanked by delightful terracotta-topped houses and trees arching over the rocks. This is Šulić Beach, known locally as Kolorina (or calm harbor).

This delightful little cove occupies an impressive position, overlooked by ancient stone terraces and boasting towering views of Lovrijenac fortress above. Paddle out a little and you'll find picturesque scenes in all directions, with the craggy cliffsides ornamented by various bits of architecture poking up as though carved directly from the rock. Look down, and you'll find water as clear as a diamond, and a sparkle, courtesy of the Croatian sun, to match.

To reach Šulić Beach from the old town, head out of the city walls through Ploče Gate, continuing towards Ulica od Tabakarije. After a few minutes of walking, you'll find the steps that lead down to the beach. And despite being a relatively short walk from the old town, Šulić retains a relaxed, local atmosphere, best experienced in the shoulder seasons when the crowds are generally a little thinner. The closest international airport is Dubrovnik Airport, which is approximately 30 minutes away.