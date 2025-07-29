This Hidden Pebble Beach In Dubrovnik Is A Local Favorite For Snorkeling, Kayaking, And Stunning Views
Stroll west from Dubrovnik's storied old town (the most beautiful bit of one of Europe's most walkable cities), via Ploče Gate, and you'll eventually hit the impressive Lovrijenac fortress, perched on top of the 121-foot-high cliffs. Trace the rugged rocks and you'll soon stumble into a snug bay, with a delightful pebbly beach and divine clear waters, protected by the cliffs and flanked by delightful terracotta-topped houses and trees arching over the rocks. This is Šulić Beach, known locally as Kolorina (or calm harbor).
This delightful little cove occupies an impressive position, overlooked by ancient stone terraces and boasting towering views of Lovrijenac fortress above. Paddle out a little and you'll find picturesque scenes in all directions, with the craggy cliffsides ornamented by various bits of architecture poking up as though carved directly from the rock. Look down, and you'll find water as clear as a diamond, and a sparkle, courtesy of the Croatian sun, to match.
To reach Šulić Beach from the old town, head out of the city walls through Ploče Gate, continuing towards Ulica od Tabakarije. After a few minutes of walking, you'll find the steps that lead down to the beach. And despite being a relatively short walk from the old town, Šulić retains a relaxed, local atmosphere, best experienced in the shoulder seasons when the crowds are generally a little thinner. The closest international airport is Dubrovnik Airport, which is approximately 30 minutes away.
What to expect at Šulić Beach (and where to go next)
Šulić is a small beach, so you won't find any sun loungers. Instead, take a towel as the locals do and lay it atop the rocks. The remarkably clear waters are perfect for snorkeling and sea kayaking, and you can rent snorkelling equipment and kayaks at the beach. Furthermore, it's a popular starting point for kayak tours, and this is arguably the best and safest way to explore, with journeys around Dubrovnik's city walls and to the nearby island of Lokrum (situated just across the water from the old town), all led by experienced guides. You can also reach Lokrum by ferry, which is potentially a better option if you're planning to visit the island's nudist beach, the Fort Royal, or Benedictine Monastery.
There are two hillside bars at Šulić Beach: Dodo Beach Bar and Ala Mizerija, where you can top up on drinks and snacks. The latter, Ala Mizerija, has sublime views of Lovrijenac fortress, and the snacks, while nothing exceptional, are more than adequate for a midday pick-me-up while enjoying the company of the Adriatic washing in below.
Continue your exploration of Dubrovnik with a visit to one of the best beaches in all of Croatia: Betina Cave Beach, which is south of the old town and, as it's in a cave, is only accessible via water. Afterwards, continue south along the coast to visit one of Croatia's most beautiful beaches that's a secret paradise: Sveti Jakov, a stunning stretch of sun-drenched pebbles, with dreamy views of Dubrovnik's old town. This is a great option if you're looking for more amenities, like sunloungers, parasols, and jet skis, but be warned, it can only be reached via a (approximately) 160-step staircase.