This Disappointing Disney Restaurant With A Controversial Past Is Now One Of The Park's Lowest-Rated

Visitors to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, have a lot of food options to choose from: 137 options across all sections of Disneyland Resort, in fact. And right there in Frontierland, adjacent to Adventureland and near New Orleans square, sits River Belle Terrace. Keeping in theme with its vaguely 19th-century environment — which contains Tom Sawyer Island, the Mark Twain Riverboat, and Big Thunder Mountain — River Belle Terrace focuses on classic-minded, Southern-ish food. Their array of choices includes buttermilk fried chicken, Cajun shrimp and grits, and red velvet cake. But, it's considered a disappointment amongst park goers. Plus, it's got something of a sticky history related to its connection to pre-Civil War United States.

In a ranked list of 85 of Disneyland's restaurants on Tripadvisor, River Belle Terrace came in 51st at the time of writing. Ratings on Google (3.8), Tripadvisor (3.7) and Yelp (3.2) are also less than stellar. Anecdotal reports from regular park goers who write food reviews on their personal blogs often note that the food quality is subpar and talk up its location more than its cuisine. But, not even it's excellent, prominent position in the middle of a bunch of big attractions can sway people in its favor. And that's without taking its past into account, which doesn't seem to be widely known.

That past is apparent in River Belle Terrace's original name: Aunt Jemima's Pancake House, featuring a character with implicit ties to slavery and America's antebellum south. Thankfully, framing the restaurant in this history is a thing of the past, and nowhere apparent in its façade, décor, menu, or anywhere else. But, they do still have pancakes.