Just Outside Of Niagara Falls Is An Abandoned Marine Theme Park With A Haunting Controversial Past

"Everyone looooooves Marineland!" This infectious jingle, which rang out over radio and TV from the early '90s onwards, is a prominent memory for many Canadians, particularly millennials and older generations. For those who passed through its turnstiles, Marineland is often remembered nostalgically: There were spectacular performances, where orcas breached majestically, twisting through the air with power and grace. And there were joyful moments, when seals planted gentle kisses on the cheeks of delighted children. It was one of the best things to do in Niagara Falls, Ontario — until it wasn't. Just like the dolphin's apparent smile, Marineland's upbeat image is a façade for a dark reality.

The aquarium-turned-mega-park had humble beginnings, a rags-to-riches immigrant success story that people loved. It was the brainchild of Slovenian John Holer, who came to the vineyard-rich region in 1957 in hopes of entering the winery business. After being fired from his job at a local vineyard, he turned his attention elsewhere. With two tanks and three sea lions, and charging 25 cents a head, in 1961, Holer began the aquatic empire that would become known as Marineland.

But, due to a myriad of controversial scandals that rocked the theme park, along with the death of the Holers, it now lies abandoned: Its food stalls are shuttered, rides are dismantled, and the surrounding greenery is overgrown. The attendees who once flocked to King Waldorf Stadium, the site of its highly anticipated marine shows, are gone. For its most recent operating season, the summer of 2024, it opened for a drastically scaled-back experience, with most of the restaurants, animal exhibits, and rides closed. In June 2025, the embattled park announced the sale of its rides. Currently, its website states in all caps, "Marineland is closed for the season!" Its fate — like that of the animals still kept inside — remains uncertain.